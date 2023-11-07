Residents across Lewes district are advised that changes are being made to the way you can apply for postal and proxy votes.

Voters are now able to apply for a postal vote by completing an online application form at www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote.

Previously, postal votes could only be applied for by completing a paper application form.

Paper forms will still be available from the Electoral Commission’s website at www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter.

They can also be requested from council’s Electoral Services team via email or phone at [email protected] or 01273 471600.

Postal votes will last for a maximum of three years with voters required to re-apply for their postal vote at the end of this period.

If you currently have a postal vote in place, you do not need to take any action now. The Council will write to you when it is time to renew.

Proxy voting has also changed - under new rules, voters will be limited to acting as a proxy for up to four people, regardless of their relationship. Only two of these can be domestic electors.

Anyone voting on behalf of UK voters who live overseas may be eligible to act as a proxy for up to four people.

Voters can now apply online at www.gov.uk/apply-proxy-vote for some types of proxy vote.

A National Insurance number will need to be provided on postal vote and proxy vote applications. If someone is not able to provide it, alternative proof of identity may be accepted.