Changes to the Brighton Kemptown constituency from next general election

The constituency will be largely remaining the same except for the inclusion of the Pankhurst Estate, currently in Hanover Ward, which was part of Brighton Kemptown before 1997.

Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle said: “After writing to the boundaries commission about this, I am delighted to include the name Peacehaven into my constituency. Those of you who receive my election leaflets will know I’ve been doing this for years but it was never in the formal name.

“This change rightly now recognises that the constituency crosses local authority boundaries with Peacehaven and Telscombe being the second largest combined town in Lewes District.

Lloyd Russell-Moyle