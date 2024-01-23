BREAKING

Changes to the Brighton Kemptown constituency from next general election

Brighton Kemptown will become Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven from the next election, and will gain some roads from the Brighton Pavilion constituency
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 10:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The constituency will be largely remaining the same except for the inclusion of the Pankhurst Estate, currently in Hanover Ward, which was part of Brighton Kemptown before 1997.

Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle said: “After writing to the boundaries commission about this, I am delighted to include the name Peacehaven into my constituency. Those of you who receive my election leaflets will know I’ve been doing this for years but it was never in the formal name.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This change rightly now recognises that the constituency crosses local authority boundaries with Peacehaven and Telscombe being the second largest combined town in Lewes District.

Most Popular
Lloyd Russell-MoyleLloyd Russell-Moyle
Lloyd Russell-Moyle

“This is something I am extremely proud of as a previous administrator for the East Sussex Youth Service and then as a Youth Participation Worker in Peacehaven, this name change rights a historical wrong.”

Related topics:PeacehavenLloyd Russell-Moyle