Changes to waste collections in Lewes district aim to boost recycling

Lewes District Council (LDC) has announced that cabinet members have agreed proposals to change how waste collections are managed from November.

The council said the move should increase the amount of household waste being recycled and composted.

This will mean a shift to alternate weekly collections, where refuse (black sack waste) is collected one week and dry recycling is collected the next.

LDC said this approach is already in place in most authorities across the country, and in all neighbouring districts and boroughs in East Sussex. Weekly food waste collection is set to continue.

Cabinet member for Neighbourhood Wellbeing Wendy Maples said: “We have a lot to be proud of in Lewes district with some of the highest quality household recycling and being very early adopters of food waste recycling. I want to say a huge thank you to residents for getting us on a good footing. But we need to do more to reduce the waste that goes to the incinerator, and get better at recycling more stuff.”

The council pointed out that the government has set a recycling rate target of 55 per cent for households, which will rise to 65 per cent by 2035. Lewes district’s current recycling rate, which includes food waste, is around 41 per cent. The council said alternate weekly collections will increase the amount of household dry recycling and food waste that is collected. This mean less waste being sent for incineration and lower carbon emissions from fewer collection vehicle journeys.

Councillor Maples said: “Although we are ahead of legislation – weekly food waste collections become mandatory in 2026 – the increased national focus on food waste recycling will be an added driver for improving our performance in this area. Just under a quarter of households in the district contribute to our separate food waste collections and currently about 38 per cent of the average refuse bin is made up of food waste – which could have been turned into compost. A further 37 per cent is comprised of other recyclable items, like cans, bottles and cardboard.

“The food waste we collect doesn’t go to the incinerator and is instead turned into compost, which is spread on local fields to help grow food. It's a win-win.”

Households are being invited to share their feedback on the proposals through an online survey at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/AWC.

The council added that residents will be sent updated collection calendars before any changes are made.