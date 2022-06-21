Chichester District Council to review coastal defences after announcing partnership

Chichester District Council has joined forces with Coastal Partners to protect its nine miles of coastline by sharing coastal and environmental management expertise and resources.

A spokesperson from Chichester District Council said: “We are currently reviewing our coastal defences in Selsey to identify the requirements for the years ahead and the costs associated with this.

"Once we have completed this work we will develop a detailed implementation plan and consult with our local communities in Selsey on any proposals.”

The announcement to review the coastal defences come after Chichester District Council formalised their partnership with Coastal Partners

Coastal Partners are a team of engineers, surveyors, project managers, environment and finance experts who deliver a comprehensive coastal management service, which manages the coastal flood and erosion risk across 162km of coastline.

The council will be joining Fareham, Gosport, Portsmouth and Havant councils, who are the founding members of the partnership.

Councillor Penny Plant said of the new partnership: "The delivery of a resilient, professional, and cost-effective flood and erosion management service is becoming increasingly challenging in response to ageing defences, more extreme weather events and future sea level rise and the loss of experienced officers from the sector.

"By joining together with the other councils along our coastline we can combine expertise, local knowledge and access the most cost-effective solutions to protect our coastline and improve our local landscape. We can also continue to offer a robust and resilient service by sharing expertise and collaborating with other local authorities.

"One of the significant projects due to be delivered over the next few years will involve the coastal defences in Selsey, and so this is a great time to join the partnership. Projects such as this one will benefit from the involvement of a wide range of experts, enabling us to deliver the very best outcomes for our communities."