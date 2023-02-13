Chichester District Council have approved a new Local Plan which would see housing targets slashed by over 1,000’.

Chichester District Council have approved a new Local Plan which would see housing targets slashed by over 1,000’.

The Plan, when fully adopted, will see previous top-down targets slashed by over 1,000 homes in the District, with large-scale developments put on pause in the Manhood Peninsula. January 24’s vote will mean the Plan advances to the final stages of the process, including a public consultation to open later this week.

Work on the Local Plan, which sets out where and crucially how much housing can be built over the next 15 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Plan, will now be advanced to its final stages: consultation and examination by an independent Examiner.

Under the new Plan, housing numbers would be reduced by 1,134 dwellings, a more than ten per cent reduction on previous targets.

Two thirds of this figure will be met through existing committed development. The new Plan will also see a pause on future large-scale developments along the Manhood Peninsula, following a push from the Council and the results of the most recent Strategic Flood Risk Assessment.

Councillor Lintill said: “We made it very clear that the original targets would mean additional strain on local communities, particularly those areas around the coast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

and already struggling with congestion on the roads

“The new plan achieves the right balance between achievable and deliverable housing growth and protection of our sensitive and valued environment.”