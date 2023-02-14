Edit Account-Sign Out
The 1,600 Whitehouse Farm development is also included in the plan.

Chichester District Local Plan 2023: Chichester district housing targets in pictures

With the consultation underway for the new Local Plan for the Chichester district, here are some of the areas where new houses are expected.

By Sam Pole
3 minutes ago
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 12:25pm

Following a full council meeting of Chichester District Council on Tuesday, January 24, figures have been released for new housing targets in the district.

The housing allocation is made up of 8,717 homes along the east-west corridor, 963 on the Manhood Peninsula and 679 in the north of the district.

Chichester District Council’s proposed Local Plan allows for 10,359 homes to be built by 2039 – more than 1,000 fewer than the target set by the government.

500 homes on the land at Westhampnett/ North East Chichester are being carried over from the last local plan.

1,300 homes at the Tangmere Strategic Development Location (an increase of 300), have also been carried over from the last plan.

Proposed 585 home development at Shopwhyke

The proposed Highgrove Farm development in Bosham

