Chichester District Local Plan 2023: Chichester district housing targets in pictures
With the consultation underway for the new Local Plan for the Chichester district, here are some of the areas where new houses are expected.
Following a full council meeting of Chichester District Council on Tuesday, January 24, figures have been released for new housing targets in the district.
The housing allocation is made up of 8,717 homes along the east-west corridor, 963 on the Manhood Peninsula and 679 in the north of the district.
Chichester District Council’s proposed Local Plan allows for 10,359 homes to be built by 2039 – more than 1,000 fewer than the target set by the government.