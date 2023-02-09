With the consultation underway for the new Local Plan for the Chichester District, here are where the plans are expected to be and how you can give your views on the proposals.

By the end of the year, around 300 affordable homes will have been provided in the district, including at Chichester, Westhampnett, Shopwhyke Lakes, Bracklesham, Selsey, and this home to rent at Loxwood

Following a full council meeting of Chichester District Council on Tuesday, January 24 figures for a new housing target in the district.

Following on the discussion, the councillors agreed to put the Plan out to a six week consultation.

The housing allocation is made up of 8,717 homes along the east-west corridor, 963 on the Manhood Peninsula and 679 in the north of the district.

Chichester District Council’s proposed Local Plan allows for 10,359 homes to be built by 2039 – more than 1,000 fewer than the target set by the government.

The Plan was due to be reviewed and adopted in July 2020 but has been delayed three times.

Where will they be?:

The new sites are: 295 homes on land at Highgrove Farm, Bosham, 680 on land east of Chichester, 265 on land at Maudlin Farm, Westhampnett, and 180 in the Southern Gateway.

The Southern Gateway includes proposals to relocate the bus depot, demolish the bus station and use the 1.2ha site for a residential-led scheme made up of 110 homes plus shops and a café.

Some two-thirds of the new homes will be delivered through development which has already been approved, with the rest coming through new allocations and a 1,050-home broad location development at Southbourne.

Sites carried forward from the 2015 Local Plan are: 585 homes on land at Shopwyke, 500 on land at Westhampnett/ North East Chichester, 1,300 at the Tangmere Strategic Development Location (an increase of 300), and 1,600 west of Chichester.

Other strategic locations expected to be allocated in the various Neighbourhood Plans are: 270 homes in Chichester city, 300 in Nutbourne and Hambrook, and 220 in Loxwood.

What do they mean?:

The Preferred Approach consultation on the Local Plan was based on meeting the identified objectively assessed housing needs of the plan area of 638 dwellings per annum (dpa) plus an allowance for accommodating unmet need arising from the Chichester District part of the South Downs National Park.

However, constraints, particularly the capacity of the A27 has led to the council planning for a housing requirement below the need derived from the standard method.

As a result of not meeting the identified housing needs, the council is now unable to accommodate any unmet need from the part of the South Downs National Park within Chichester District.

In order to meet the requirements of the duty to cooperate the council have approached neighbouring and other authorities to see whether they may be able to meet any of Chichester's unmet needs.

The council will continue to work with other local authorities in the West Sussex and Greater Brighton Strategic Planning Board to address the objectively assessed housing need for housing and other development needs arising in this area

How can I give my views?:

The draft Plan, the proposed submission documents and the relevant evidence base will be available for inspection for six weeks from February 3 until March 17 on the council’s website at www.chichester.gov.uk/localplanconsultation and at the Chichester District Council Offices.

Reference copies of the Local Plan 2021 – 2039 have also been placed in Chichester, Selsey, Southbourne, Midhurst and Petworth libraries.

The council will receive representations on the Chichester Local Plan 2021 - 2039 for a six week period which runs from February 3 until 5pm on March 17.

Representations can be made in writing or by way of electronic communications through the following means:

By using the council’s online consultation portal at www.chichester.gov.uk/localplanconsultation, paper copies of the response form are available upon request by telephoning 01243 785166 or emailing [email protected]

Paper copy response forms should be sent to the Planning Policy Team, Chichester District Council, East Pallant House, 1 East Pallant, Chichester PO19 1TY or emailed to

All the comments received will be assembled and passed to an independent planning inspector appointed by the Secretary of State who will examine the Plan (together with a range of supporting documents).

The Inspector will consider the representations received by the council to the proposed submission version of the Plan to inform his or her decision about whether the

Plan can be adopted by the council, or whether it must first be amended to make it 'sound' and to ensure it meets legal and national policy tests.