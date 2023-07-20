Councillors have shared their frustration about the government’s ongoing work to reform the planning system and how it is impacting the progress of Chichester’s Local Plan.

The Plan, which lays out the framework for future development in the area – not including the South Downs National Park – was due to be reviewed and adopted in July 2020 but has been delayed, partly due to the pandemic.

On top of that, the national planning reforms, which were due to be introduced in the spring, have failed to materialise, leaving councils across the country in the dark about any new powers they may have or new policies they must follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (July 18), deputy leader Jonathan Brown said that a letter sent to Secretary of State Michael Gove asking for an update on the reforms had received no answer.

Chichester Local Plan. (Image: Chichester District Council)

Describing the progress of the Local Plan as ‘torturous’ and ‘going round in circles’, Mr Brown said: “The lack of a Local Plan has been causing havoc with the work of the planning committee who are struggling to deal with a tide of speculative applications, some of which are I believe deeply flawed and which risk doing serious damage to our countryside and communities.

“But they find themselves hamstrung but the awful planning system which serves everyone so poorly.

“I’d like to be clear about this point: I don’t personally have an objection to a national housing target, or even to a local one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have a huge problem with the failure of the system to enable local government to actually plan for it.

“Because that’s what’s happening.”

The council wants to submit the Local Plan for examination as quickly as possible and is currently looking through almost 2,500 comments received from groups and individuals to the recent Regulation 19 consultation.

The consultation was a very specific one, asking people if they felt the Plan met all legal requirements; had been positively prepared and was justified, effective and consistent with national policy; and whether the council had engaged and worked effectively with neighbouring authorities and statutory bodies.

The collating, analysing, and reviewing of the comments and any issues raised forms an important part of the plan-making process before it is ready to be submitted for examination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This, of course, takes time, something which is rather tight given that the council hopes to submit the Local Plan in the autumn.

Mr Brown asked officers if it would be possible to submit it before all the representations had been dealt with.

The response was a firm ‘no’.

Andrew Frost, head of planning, said the plan-making process as ‘unfortunately complex and wholly reliant on evidence’.

Mr Frost told the meeting that submitting the Plan for examination now would put it at high risk of being found to be unsound or not legally compliant – a decision that would be the ‘shortest route to failure and disappointment’.

And so work on the Local Plan will continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mr Brown was keen to thank the officers and staff who have spent day after day after day trying to pull it together.