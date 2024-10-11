Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller backs landmark Lib Dem climate and nature bill
The Climate and Nature (CAN) Bill proposes to update the UK’s climate and environmental legislation in line with commitments that the Government has already made internationally—first, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with limiting global heating to 1.5°C—and second, to reverse nature loss by 2030.
Doing so would put the UK back on track to meet its climate and nature commitments and has already attracted the support of major figures such as Chris Packham, Deborah Meaden, and former net zero tsar Chris Skidmore who said the government should enact this “Climate Change Act 2”.
The legislation is to be introduced by Lib Dem MP Roz Savage who holds four World Records for ocean rowing, including first woman to row solo across three oceans: the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian.
Jess said that this legislation was our “best chance” to tackle the enormous challenges that our natural environment and climate faces and hopes that the government will support the bill.
“Many, many of my constituents have told me how concerned they are about the future of our environment. That is why I am extremely proud to back Roz’s bill which represents our best chance of protecting our natural environment and building the industries of the future,” said Jess.
“Chichester is blessed to be surrounding by stunning landscapes and important biodiversity, both wetlands and downlands. But many of our wetlands are facing degradation and climate related coastal squeeze and we need to recognise their incredible value for wildlife, carbon sequestration and flood mitigation,” she pointed out.
“After years of the previous Conservative government’s failure to live up to our international obligations, this bill can put the UK back on track to meet our commitments and give the next generations the security that they deserve,” said Jess, adding that, “It is an opportunity that we cannot pass up and I hope that the government works with us to get this landmark legislation passed.”
