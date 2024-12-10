Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller celebrates small business Saturday
Chichester boasts a wide range of amazing small businesses from Penfold Family Butchers in Parklands, to Goat Coffee in Bracklesham and to Charlie Harper’s in Eastgate. Among many others, these small businesses provide services, local employment and vibrant societies which our communities benefit from. Throughout Jess’ time in office, she has visited a large number of small businesses to see the work they are carrying out for the local community.
The Liberal Democrats have already been pushing for the government to scrap their employers’ National Insurance tax rise which will burden businesses in Chichester with higher costs at a time when many are struggling following years of “Conservative economic vandalism”, proposing alternative ways of raising the required funds to pay for the reported £22 billion black hole.
Liberal Democrat MP for Chichester, Jess Brown-Fuller said:
"It is lovely to have so many small businesses celebrated across the constituency. Small businesses are the lifeblood of our community and with rises in NI contributions for employers, they need our support more than event. Not just on small business Saturday but all year round. If you are able, please try to shop at small businesses in your community".