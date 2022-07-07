Chichester MP responds to Boris Johnson's resignation and will remain in government

The Prime Minister announced this morning he will step down, but not until a successor has been selected by the Conservative Party.

Already rocked by Partygate, Mr Johnson has been widely criticised for his handling of allegations against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

Since Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit as Chancellor and Health Secretary respectively, a number of ministers have tendered their resignations, speaking out against the PM.

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan

But Chichester MP Gillian Keegan, who is care minister, has been silent despite being approached for comment by the Observer.

In a statement published today, she said: “I respect and fully support the Prime Minister’s decision to step down as leader of the Conservative Party. I would like to thank him for his leadership through difficult times, including the pandemic and leading the international community to stand up against Putin and Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

"As a nation we face many challenges at home and abroad and there is still a huge amount to deliver for the people of this country. I believe the work I am leading to reform social care and mental health services is vitally important – it transcends party politics and matters to families across the country.