Appledram
AP/22/01498/FUL: Land At Premier Marinas, Chichester Marina, Birdham. Demolition of existing car park island and creation of new proposed ticket machine island, installation of 1 no. new hub pay station and 2 no. main entry lane hub ticket machines and associated works within the existing east car park at Chichester Marina.
AP/22/01569/FUL: Common Farm, Appledram Lane South. Construction of a glazed, partially enclosed, covered walkway linking the kitchen with shop/cafe.
Bosham
BO/22/01552/LBC: Manor House, Bosham Lane. Removal and replacement of entrance hall, kitchen, service wing and walkway, ground floor extension to south elevation, various internal alterations and associated re-landscaping.
BO/22/01598/FUL: Bosham Sailing Club Boat Park, The Quay, Quay Meadow. Temporary location of 1 no. storage container.
BO/22/01684/PLD: Downs View, Bosham Lane. Proposed lawful development for garden room outbuilding to rear garden.
Bury
SDNP/22/02854/HOUS: Flints Orchard, West Burton Road, West Burton. New access and parking area.
Chichester
CC/22/00989/PLD: 1 Ambassador House, Crane Street. Change of use from a betting shop to a takeaway pizza parlour (class E).
CC/22/01506/TPA: 10 Carlisle Gardens. Crown reduce by 1m (all round) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd as T10) subject to CC/87/00258/TPO.
CC/22/01578/DOM: 5 Rushy Mead, West Broyle. Single storey rear extension. Internal and external alterations. All existing window frames sprayed anthracite grey.
CC/22/01581/FUL: 11 Ettrick Road. Erection of bungalow, resubmission of 21/03537/FUL.
CC/22/01585/ELD: 110 The Hornet. Lawful Development Certificate for commencement of works on site and instigation of the planning permission granted under CC/07/01721/FUL and CC/10/01694/EXT.
CC/22/01591/DOM: 28 Oving Road. Replacement of 4 no. front windows, like for like materials.
CC/22/01715/TPA: Wyberton House, Chestnut Avenue. Crown reduce by up to 3m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Lime tree within Area, A4 subject to CC/61/00162/TPO.
CC/22/01720/DOM: 9 Whyke Lane. Single storey rear extension.
CC/22/01733/ADV: Bus Shelter South Of Westgate Leisure Centre, Via Ravenna. 1 no. internally illuminated double-sided digital bus shelter advertising display.
CC/22/01734/ADV: Bus Shelter North Of 3 Broyle Road. Replace existing double-sided internally illuminated 6-sheet bus shelter advertising displays with double-sided digital displays. Replacement digital displays will portray static advertising images that change every 10 seconds.
Chidham & Hambrook
CH/22/00846/DOM: Freshfield Cottage, Main Road, Nutbourne. Ground floor extension to west elevation. Raised roof with convesrion of loft space to create habitable accommodation, including balcony and 5 no. roof lights.
Compton
SDNP/22/02630/HOUS: Old Coach House, B2146 Old House Lane To West Marden Hill, West Marden. Conversion of existing single garage including change of roof form from flat roof to pitched roof.
SDNP/22/03038/APNB: Hundred Acres Farm, Hundred Acres. Erection of 1 no. livestock building.
Donnington
D/22/01553/DOM: Cannon Cottage, 5 Upton Road. Internal and external alterations, single storey side extension, entrance porch to front elevation and two storey rear extension.
D/22/01618/DOM: 12 Windmill Close. Construction of ground floor conservatory at rear of property.
Earnley
E/22/01554/DOM: 101D First Avenue, Almodington. Single storey side extension.
East Wittering And Bracklesham
EWB/22/01366/FUL: Land To Rear Of Co-Op Store, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. 1 no. detached dwelling (plot 1).
Fernhurst
SDNP/22/00654/FUL: Beeches Farm, A286 Sand Hollow Lane To Whites Lane, Henley Common. Construction of an equestrian arena.
SDNP/22/02922/HOUS: Jacketts Hollow, Ropes Lane. Demolition of existing stable block (storm damaged) and erection of timber frame cart barn with office in roof space.
Funtington
SDNP/22/02882/HOUS: West Stoke Farm House, Downs Road, West Stoke. Proposed pool house, new porch to existing dwelling, conversion of garage to play room and alterations.
SDNP/22/03024/LDP: 9 Hillside Cottages, Downs Road, West Stoke. Proposed amalgamation of 2no. dwellings into a single residential unit and installation of first-floor window to the rear elevation.
Hunston
HN/22/01685/TPA: 2 Brook Lea. Re-pollard (back to previous pollarding points) on 2 no. Ash trees (T1 and T2) subject to HN/18/00069/TPO.
Linchmere
LM/22/01629/DOM: 1 Moor Road, Hammer. Demolishment of utility room and proposed single storey rear extension.
Lodsworth
SDNP/22/02487/HOUS: Holly Cottage, The Street. Proposed veranda (including terracing) to be attached to existing garage.
SDNP/22/03180/TCA: Lodsworth Cottage, The Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 30% (all round) on 1 no. Fig tree (quoted as T1), 1 no. Mulberry tree (quoted as T2), 1 no. Cherry tree (quoted as T3), 1 no. Hankerchief tree (quoted as T4) and 2 no. Magnolia tree (quoted as T5 and T6).
Loxwood
LX/22/01565/ELD: Loxwood Farm, Brewhurst Lane. Existing lawful development use of land as garden curtilage.
Lynchmere
SDNP/22/02907/FUL: Ridgecap, Linchmere Ridge. Demolition of existing dwelling and 4 no. outbuildings and erection of 1 no. replacement dwelling with linked garage/store; ancillary potting-shed/garden store, garden decking, natural swimming pond and construction of new access driveway.
Oving
O/22/01454/FUL: Woodfield Farm, The Dairy, Marlpit Lane. Erection of 1 no. 3 bed dwelling with studio - alternative to prior approval [O/17/02561/PA3Q] for change of use from agriculture to dwelling. (Removal of condition 6 of permission 20/00986/FUL).
Plaistow And Ifold
PS/22/01384/DOM: Glendower, The Ride, Ifold. Internal and external alterations, front and rear extensions.
PS/22/01603/TPA: The Spinney, The Drive, Ifold. Reduce south-east sector by 1m on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1, TPO T5), crown reduce by up to 2m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T2, TPO T7) and crown reduce by 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T3, TPO T8). All 3 no. trees are subject to PS/99/00822/TPO.
PS/22/01681/LBC: Foxhurst, Dunsfold Road, Plaistow. Internal alterations including replacement of modern finishes.
PS/22/01754/EIA: Crouchlands Farm, Rickmans Lane, Plaistow. Request for an EIA Scoping Opinion in relation to proposed Rickman's Green village development.
Rogate
SDNP/22/01545/FUL: White Rose Group, London Road. Retrospective installation of flues to roof of commercial garage.
Selsey
SY/22/01507/DOM: 1 Solar Drive. Single storey rear and side extension.
SY/22/01545/DOM: 5 Arnell Avenue. Replace existing garage and extend driveway.
SY/22/01665/FUL: 96 Grafton Road. Extension to dormer window and internal alterations to facilitate installation of lift.
Sidlesham
SI/22/01078/DOM: Landseer House, 13 Cow Lane. Ground floor extension to north west elevation and first floor extension upon existing ground floor to east elevation.
Singleton
SDNP/22/01990/TCA: 22 Foxhall, Charlton. Notification of intention to pollard by 3 metres on 1 no. Willow tree.
Southbourne
SB/22/01775/PA16A: Telecommunications Mast, Cooks Lane. 20m Telecommunications lattice tower with 6 antennas, 4 DI secure compound of 100m2 with 2m high palisade fencing.
SB/22/01732/DOM: 2 Priors Orchard. Proposed single storey rear extension and part change of use of garage to habitable accommodation.
Stoughton
SDNP/22/02609/FUL: Passem Pines, Opposite Northwood Farm, Diddybones Nap, Forestside. Proposed new stable block.
SDNP/22/03057/HOUS: Appledown, Forestside Road, Forestside. Full internal refurbishment, replace all PVCu windows and doors, moving rear pitched roof dormer window, installation 1 no. rear pitched roof dormer and replacement of front flat floor dormer with a pitched roof dormer. Removal of PVCu lantern and replacement with flat glazed rooflight.
Sutton & Barlavington
SDNP/22/02829/HOUS: The Old School House, Coates Lane, Fittleworth. Replacement garage and workshop.
Tangmere
TG/22/01714/TPA: 3 Tangmere Road. Reduce height by up to 5.6m and reduce widths by up to 3m (to include a large branch mid-crown on eastern sector) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T59B) subject to TG/91/01021/TPO.
West Itchenor
WI/22/01369/DOM: Steddles, Itchenor Road. Proposed 1.5 storey rear extension. Change use of garage to habitable accommodation with link to create ancillary annexe.
West Lavington
SDNP/22/02763/HOUS: Woodside, Oaklands Lane. Construction of a 3 no. bay garage.
West Wittering
WW/22/01443/DOM: Little Brae, Elms Ride. Single storey rear extension with roof-lights, timber car port, window/door reconfiguration and alterations, demolition of chimney, demolition and replacement of existing garage/store, external remodelling.
WW/22/01664/TCA: Roof Tree, Cakeham Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1), 1 no. Elm tree (T2) and 1 no. Hawthorn tree (T4). Reduce height by 2m on 1 no. Bay tree (T3) and crown reduce by 3m (all round) on 1 no. Oak tree (T5).
WW/22/01673/FUL: Tylers, Berry Barn Lane. Demolition of existing house and garage and construction of 1 no. replacement dwelling, pool house, garage and associated works - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission WW/22/00270/FUL - Amendments to the garage and pool house.
WW/22/01737/DOM: 17 Cambridge Avenue. Proposed single storey rear extension and general window amendments externally.
WW/22/01773/TCA: Hayes House, Cakeham Road. Notiication of intention to fell 1 no. Hornbeam tree (on eastern boundary fence line).
Wisborough Green
WR/22/01680/PNO: Wharf Farm, Newpound. Proposed haylage storage.
SDNP/22/03003/HOUS: Horsebridge House, Fittleworth Road. Demolition of existing rear conservatory and covered hallway. Replacement window on front elevation. New indoor swimming pool and conservatory.