Bignor

SDNP/22/04229/TCA: Rose Cottage, Bignor Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Purple Cherry-Plum tree (T1).

Birdham

CC/22/01087/DOM: 104 Norwich Road, Chichester. Erection of part 2 storey, part single storey front extension and 2 storey side extension including 1st floor side windows, roof alterations, single storey rear extension, installation of cladding and render, erection of detached garage and associated works. (Photo: Google Maps)

BI/22/02192/DOM: 5 The Saltings. Single storey rear and side extensions.

BI/22/02301/TPA: 12 Pipers Mead. Remove epicormic growth from all limbs and crown thin by 33% on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1) within Group, G2 subject to BI/83/00023/TPO.

Bosham

BO/22/01543/DOM: Cedar Lodge, Walton Lane. Installation of ground floor windows to south and west elevations.

BO/22/01992/FUL: Sunny Haven, Bosham Lane. Demolition of existing dwelling house and garage to be replaced with new dwelling and ancillary annex.

BO/22/02172/DOM: Lambury, Windmill Field. Proposed single-storey extension connecting existing house and annex.

BO/22/02212/FUL: Furze Creek, Smugglers Lane. Demolition of 1 no. dwelling and erection of 1 no. replacement dwelling - Variation of Conditions 4 and 5 of Planning Permission BO/19/01949/FUL - variation to wording of conditions.

Bury

SDNP/22/04208/TCA: Ducklings, Church Lane. Notification of intention to reduce back south sector by up to 2m (overhang over garden) on 5 no. multi-stemmed Hazel trees (quoted within G1).

Chichester

CC/22/01087/DOM: 104 Norwich Road. Erection of part 2 storey, part single storey front extension and 2 storey side extension including 1st floor side windows, roof alterations, single storey rear extension, installation of cladding and render, erection of detached garage and associated works.

CC/22/01923/DOM: 1 Caledonian Road. Single storey rear extension with hipped end roof.

CC/22/01988/DOM: 38 Beech Avenue. Demolition of existing garage, new 2 storey side extension with small flat roof dormers and single storey rear extension with rooflights. New porch, replacement existing windows.

CC/22/02241/FUL: 71-72 East Street. Repairs and replacements to the existing clay tiled pitched and dormer roofs, relining of leadwork to valleys and replacement of existing cast iron rainwater goods to gulley’s and soakaway, all works like for like.

CC/22/02242/LBC: 71-72 East Street. Repairs and replacements to the existing clay tiled pitched and dormer roofs, relining of leadwork to valleys and replacement of existing cast iron rainwater goods to gulley’s and soakaway, all works on a like for like.

CC/22/02296/TPA: 16 North Walls. Selective thinning out of stems by 30% (back to previous pollarding points) on 1 no. Lime tree (T2) subject to CC/64/00152/TPO.

CC/22/02340/TCA: 6 Lancastrian Grange, Tower Street. Notification of intention to height and width reduce by 15% on 1 no. White Beam tree.

CC/22/02321/TPA: 119 Woodlands Lane. Reduce 3 no. branches at 8m on west sector by 1m (to clear the building line) and reduce 3 no. branches at 7m on east sector by 2m (overhanging highway) on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T1) subject to CC/99/00325/TPO.

CC/22/02343/ADJ: St Anthonys School, Woodlands Lane. Installation of a modular building comprising 2nr. classrooms for secondary pupils with SEND needs, ancillary spaces, and a new footpath - new landscaping along north east boundary, alterations to access (including alterations to hedgerow and tree replacement) allowing it temporarily for 104 weeks with a trackway installed.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/22/02165/DOM: Manor Cottage, Cot Lane, Chidham. Garden office and workshop.

Donnington

D/22/02115/DOM: 42 Graydon Avenue. Proposed pitched roof on side elevation and 2nd storey rear extension.

D/22/02239/DOM: 18 Wiston Avenue. Removal of conservatory and alteration to convert existing undercroft, part cladding of side extension and raising of the existing flat roof to allow for thermal insulation.

Easebourne

SDNP/22/03923/HOUS: Cornerways, Upperfield. Proposed single storey rear extension, removal of link to garage and various alterations.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/22/04024/HOUS: Buriton Barn, Buriton Farm, Buriton Farm Lane, Treyford. Addition of permanent roof to north west barn (wing) and construction of link extension from north west barn (wing) to main barn.

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/04064/HOUS: Seaford, 4 The Ridgeway. New garage.

Fittleworth

SDNP/22/03980/LIS: Fittleworth House, Bedham Lane. Installation of a ground source heat pump boiler within existing cellar.

Graffham

SDNP/22/04212/TCA: Rectory Cottage, Selham Road, Selham. Notification of intention to reduce height by 20% on 1 no. unknown tree species.

Kirdford

KD/22/02155/LBC: Foresters Arms, Village Road. Rear extension with associated internal reconfiguration and works to external front and rear trade areas including new fence and double gate.

Linch

SDNP/22/02750/FUL: Land By Becksfield Farm, Hollycombe Lane. Retrospective application for the retention of existing earthworks around ponds, banks and pipework.

Linchmere

LM/22/01889/DOM: 2 Sturt Avenue, Camelsdale. Single storey rear extension. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation to include roof alterations and dormer.

LM/22/02126/DOM: Seabrook, 13 Sturt Avenue, Camelsdale. Single storey rear extension.

Lodsworth

SDNP/22/04226/LIS: Rose Cottage, The Street. Partial re-roofing of northeast and southeast roof slopes.

Loxwood

LX/22/02226/DOM: Froggats Cottage, Rosemary Lane, Cranleigh. Single storey and 2 storey extensions to existing dwelling.

LX/22/02227/LBC: Froggats Cottage, Rosemary Lane, Cranleigh. Single storey and two storey extensions to existing dwelling.

Lurgashall

SDNP/22/00797/HOUS: Woodkeepers Cottage, Jobsons Lane, Windfall Wood Common. Conversion of roof void over garage to provide ancillary accommodation for use with the occupation of the main dwelling.

Marden

SDNP/22/04321/TCA: Owls House, East Marden Road, North Marden, Chichester, West Sussex, PO18 9JU. Notification of intention to fell 9 no. Ash trees (T1-T9).

Northchapel

SDNP/22/03985/TCA: 3 Cylinders Cottages, Fisher Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m (all round) and crown lift by up to 2m (above ground level) on 1 no. Walnut tree and fell 1 no. Bay tree.

SDNP/22/04217/TCA: Oaklands, A283 Luffs Meadow To Pipers Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cherry tree and 1 no. Field Maple tree.

SDNP/22/04235/APNB: Goffs Farm, London Road. Agricultural building.

Petworth

SDNP/22/04080/HOUS: 6 Downview Road. Demolition of 'failed' side extension and construction of single storey side extension. New front porch.

Rogate

SDNP/22/03938/HOUS: Ridgeway, London Road, Rake. Recladding and replacement windows to rear dormer, recladding, new window and new roof to side dormer and PV panels on flat roof. New bathroom Velux window.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/22/04044/TCA: The Orchard, Barlavington Lane, Sutton. Notification of intention to reduce lower crown on south sector by approx 2m to a height of up to 6m on 4 no. Quercus Ilex trees (quoted as T1 to T4).

Tillington

SDNP/22/04295/TCA: Park House, Upperton Road, Upperton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Layland Cypress tree (T1).

West Itchenor

WI/22/02208/DOM: Westerings, Itchenor Road. Replacement of existing storage shed with proposed single storey extension and change of use of garage to create a habitable space including changes to fenestration.

West Wittering

WW/22/01676/DOM: 23 Elmstead Park Road. Rear extension.

WW/22/02023/DOM: Southease, Wellsfield. Proposed new outbuilding to create home office, shower room and bike store, and new pedestrian gate.

WW/22/02318/TCA: Beaufort House, Elms Lane. Notification of intention to pollard at the original height of 6m on 1 no. Willow (T1). Reduce height by 2m on 1 no. Birch tree (T2).

Westbourne

WE/22/02193/DOM: Waterways, Westbourne Road. Single storey rear extension and removal of existing timber sheds.

Wisborough Green

WR/22/00596/DOM: Farnfold, Billingshurst Road. 2 storey extension, double garage, open gazebo with pitched roof, pitched roof over existing flat roof annex, electric entrance gates with piers and walls and internal alterations.

WR/22/02199/TCA: Blakeney, Petworth Road. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2m and south sector by approx 1m on 2 no. Sycamore trees (quoted as T1 and T3). Reduce height by 1.6m and south sector by appox 1m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T2). Reduce height by 1.8m and south sector by approx 1m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T4). Reduce all sectors by 1m on 1 no. Copper Beech tree (quoted as T5). Reduce height by approx 0.4m on Beech hedge (quoted as H6).