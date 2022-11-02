Chichester planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between October 26 and November 2.
Appledram
AP/22/02493/FUL: Pump Bottom Farm, Birdham Road. Addition of 2 no. bi-fold doors, 2 no glazed panels and 2 no. glazed doors, to the covered seating terrace.
Birdham
BI/22/02263/DOM: 1 Bell Lane. Single storey side extension.
Bosham
BO/22/02142/DOM: 5 M'tongue Avenue. Hip to gable roof extension with front and rear facing dormers.
BO/22/02446/FUL: Land North West Of Hook Farm, Hook Lane. Small agricultural barn.
BO/22/02502/FUL: Land North Of Southfield House, Delling Lane. Change of use of poultry buildings to form 1 no. new dwelling, including partial demolition of existing garage, landscaping and associated works.
BO/22/02686/TCA: The Haven, Shore Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Blue Colorado Spruce tree (T1).
Chichester
CC/22/01849/FUL: 45A Regnum Place, Flat 6, South Street. Creation of front and rear dormer and internal alterations.
CC/22/02326/FUL: 84-85 East Street. Internal and external refurbishment including replacement/repair works to roof and dormer windows.
CC/22/02327/LBC: 84-85 East Street. Internal and external refurbishment including replacement/repair works.
CC/22/02399/FUL: Summersdale Court, The Drive. Replacement bin store.
CC/22/02420/LBC: 45 South Street. Retrospective application for removal of the air conditioning units and retention of security lighting and grilling and planters and boiler flues, including unblocking of 2 no. ground floor windows, removal of ground floor partitioning comprising plasterboard, glazing.
CC/22/02494/ADV: 13 North Street. 1 no. non-illuminated fascia sign.
CC/22/02495/LBC: 13 North Street. Install 1 no. non-illuminated fascia sign.
CC/22/02653/TCA: Spread Eagle House, 5 North Pallant. Notification of intention to height reduce by up to 1m, reduce south-east sector by up to 3.5m and reduce all other sectors by up to 1m, crown thin by 10% and crown lift by 4.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Beech tree.
CC/22/02672/PA1A: 29 Kingsham Avenue. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 4.4m (b) maximum height - 3.3m (c) height of eaves - 2.8m.
Chidham & Hambrook
CH/22/02378/FUL: Cobnor Activities Centre, Chidham Lane, Chidham. 2 storey extension to Martin Beal building to provide staff accommodation and storage.
Earnley
E/22/02360/DOM: Quackers, 94 First Avenue, Almodington. Single storey ground floor extension and doors to dining room.
East Wittering And Bracklesham
EWB/22/02543/DOM: Mallards, 2 Coney Six, East Wittering. Two storey side extension, 2nd storey rear extension, roof extension with increase to ridge height and various alterations including changes to fenestration. 1 no. proposed outbuilding.
Fernhurst
SDNP/22/03822/HOUS: Stream Farm, Ropes Lane. Construction of outbuilding for garaging and domestic use.
SDNP/22/04581/HOUS: 11 Midhurst Road. Proposed single storey rear extension, replacing existing single storey rear extension and outbuilding.
SDNP/22/04899/HOUS: Oefield House, 4 Verdley Place. Addition of PV panels to flat roof. Installation of vehicle charging point.
SDNP/22/04900/LIS: Oefield House, 4 Verdley Place. Addition of PV panels to flat roof. Installation of vehicle charging point.
Fishbourne
FB/22/02697/LBC: April Cottage, Main Road. Proposed dormer window to rear (north) elevation with associated internal works.
Fittleworth
SDNP/22/04305/FUL: Rew Cottage, Hesworth Common Lane. Demolition of existing 2 storey dwelling and erection of 2 storey replacement dwelling with associated landscaping.
SDNP/22/04587/HOUS: Copper Beech House, Tripp Hill. Installation of 40 no. in-ground solar panels in rear garden.
Funtington
SDNP/22/04619/HOUS: 9 & 10 Hillside Cottages, Downs Road, West Stoke. Replacement extensions, 2 storey northern extensions, internal alterations and new doors and windows.
Harting
SDNP/22/04741/HOUS: 2 Ryefield Barns, Killarney To Goose Green Road, West Harting. Timber garden summerhouse in garden area.
Heyshott
SDNP/22/04668/FUL: Walkers Farm, Peace Road. Replacement dwelling.
Midhurst
SDNP/22/04687/HOUS: Rosemary Cottage, Lamberts Lane. Removal of existing side extension, replace all doors and windows.
SDNP/22/05040/BBPN: Adjacent to 1 Petersfield Road. Notification under the Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and Restrictions) Regulations 2003 and The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 for the installation of a telecommunications head cabinet.
North Mundham
NM/22/02625/DOM: Fisher Rest, Fisher Lane, South Mundham. Proposed indoor swimming pool and link extension, ground floor extension to garage, new dormers to existing garage roof and replacement conservatory - Variation of condition 2 of Planning Permission NM/21/02528/DOM to raise ground floor and roof level of pool enclosure.
Northchapel
SDNP/22/04840/LIS: Parkgate, Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee. Conversion of part of an existing outbuilding to provide habitable accommodation and the construction of a light link access between the outbuilding and main dwelling.
SDNP/22/04923/TCA: Southview, A283 Luffs Meadow To Pipers Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Oak tree.
Oving
O/22/02529/FUL: Woodfield Farm, Marlpit Lane. Erection of 1 no. 3 bed dwelling with studio - alternative to prior approval [O/17/02561/PA3Q] for change of use from agriculture to dwelling (Variation of condition 6 from planning permission O/20/00986/FUL - Prior to first occupation, the installation of a water tank with a minimum capacity of 45,000 litres for the purpose of firefighting).
Petworth
SDNP/22/03523/FUL: Donovans Dental Practice, Middle Street. Installation of an air conditioning unit including a wall mounted condenser unit on the south elevation.
SDNP/22/03524/LIS: Donovans Dental Practice, Middle Street. Installation of an air conditioning unit including a wall mounted condenser unit on the south elevation.
Rogate
SDNP/22/04695/HOUS: Applegarth, Fyning Lane. Extensions and alterations to existing dwelling.
Selsey
SY/22/02481/DOM: 36 Beach Road. Erection of shed used as gym (retrospective) and new fence.
SY/22/02691/ADJ: Rampion 2, Land off the coast of West Sussex, adjacent to the existing Rampion offshore wind farm. Offshore wind farm off the coast of West Sussex (known as Rampion 2) - notice pursuant to Section 42 of the Planning Act 2008 and Regulation 13 of the Infrastructure Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017.
Sidlesham
SI/22/01736/DOM: 10 Bremere Lane. 2 no. roof lights to front elevation and 4 no. roof lights to rear elevation with roof terrace.
SI/22/02635/TCA: Oakdene, Mill Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 30% on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) and 1 no. Norway Maple (Crimson King) tree (T2). Cut back growth to old pruning points (approx. 30%) on 1 no. Ash tree (T3). Crown reduce by 25% on 1 no. Pittosporum tree (T4).
SI/22/02690/PA3Q: Edna Rose Nursery, Rotten Row. Proposed change of use of an existing agricultural building to 1 no. dwellinghouse (Use Class C3).
Southbourne
SB/22/02490/DOM: 11 First Avenue. Single storey rear extension.
SB/22/02641/TPA: 139 Main Road. Fell 3 no. Ash trees within Area, A1 subject to SB/96/00903/TPO.
SB/22/02671/TPA: The Sanderling, Gordon Road. Crown reduce by 1.5m all round (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd nos. T2) subject to SB/97/00906/TPO.
Tillington
SDNP/22/04534/HOUS: 1 Hilltop, Cemetery Lane. Conversion and extension of existing garden store.
SDNP/22/04842/TCA: Tillington House, Tillington Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Eucalyptus tree.
Upwaltham
SDNP/22/04675/HOUS: Mallowes, Droke Lane. Removal of modern ground floor addition and detached outbuilding. Construction of rear extension and minor internal alterations.
SDNP/22/04676/LIS: Mallowes, Droke Lane. Removal of modern ground floor addition and detached outbuilding, construction of rear extension and minor internal alterations.
West Lavington
SDNP/22/04881/LIS: South Pond Cottage, South Street, Midhurst. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of timber framed garden room.
West Wittering
WW/22/02626/DOM: Home Farm Cottage, Elms Lane. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of two storey extension.
WW/22/02753/TCA: Combe House, Pound Road. Notification of intention to re-prune to previous pruning points (approx. 1m) on 2 no. Lime trees (quoted as L1 & L2).
Westbourne
WE/22/02685/TCA: Mill House, River Street. Notification of intention to coppice down to 0.3-0.5m (above ground level) on a clump of approx. 26 no. trees (a mix of 13 no. Goat Willow trees, 11 no. Alder trees and 2 no. Blackthorn trees) (A), 1 no. Goat Willow tree (B) and 1 no. Hazel tree (C).
WE/22/02687/TCA: Mill House, River Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Walnut tree (quoted as B).
Wisborough Green
WR/22/02482/LBC: Crossways Cottage, Petworth Road. Removal of existing partitions enclosing ground floor w/c adjacent to the main entrance hall.
WR/22/02613/LBC: 3 Old School Cottages, School Road. Demolish and rebuild existing rear chimney stack on south elevation roof slope.
WR/22/02703/PA3R: Tanglewood, Kirdford Road. Prior Approval - Change of use of existing agricultural buildings to flexible commercial use, namely for Class B8 storage purposes.