Appledram

AP/22/02493/FUL: Pump Bottom Farm, Birdham Road. Addition of 2 no. bi-fold doors, 2 no glazed panels and 2 no. glazed doors, to the covered seating terrace.

Birdham

BO/22/02502/FUL: Land North Of Southfield House, Delling Lane, Bosham. Change of use of poultry buildings to form 1 no. new dwelling, including partial demolition of existing garage, landscaping and associated works. (Photo: Google Maps)

Advertisement Hide Ad

BI/22/02263/DOM: 1 Bell Lane. Single storey side extension.

Bosham

BO/22/02142/DOM: 5 M'tongue Avenue. Hip to gable roof extension with front and rear facing dormers.

BO/22/02446/FUL: Land North West Of Hook Farm, Hook Lane. Small agricultural barn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning applications

BO/22/02502/FUL: Land North Of Southfield House, Delling Lane. Change of use of poultry buildings to form 1 no. new dwelling, including partial demolition of existing garage, landscaping and associated works.

BO/22/02686/TCA: The Haven, Shore Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Blue Colorado Spruce tree (T1).

Chichester

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/22/01849/FUL: 45A Regnum Place, Flat 6, South Street. Creation of front and rear dormer and internal alterations.

CC/22/02326/FUL: 84-85 East Street. Internal and external refurbishment including replacement/repair works to roof and dormer windows.

CC/22/02327/LBC: 84-85 East Street. Internal and external refurbishment including replacement/repair works.

CC/22/02399/FUL: Summersdale Court, The Drive. Replacement bin store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/22/02420/LBC: 45 South Street. Retrospective application for removal of the air conditioning units and retention of security lighting and grilling and planters and boiler flues, including unblocking of 2 no. ground floor windows, removal of ground floor partitioning comprising plasterboard, glazing.

CC/22/02494/ADV: 13 North Street. 1 no. non-illuminated fascia sign.

CC/22/02495/LBC: 13 North Street. Install 1 no. non-illuminated fascia sign.

CC/22/02653/TCA: Spread Eagle House, 5 North Pallant. Notification of intention to height reduce by up to 1m, reduce south-east sector by up to 3.5m and reduce all other sectors by up to 1m, crown thin by 10% and crown lift by 4.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Beech tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/22/02672/PA1A: 29 Kingsham Avenue. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 4.4m (b) maximum height - 3.3m (c) height of eaves - 2.8m.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/22/02378/FUL: Cobnor Activities Centre, Chidham Lane, Chidham. 2 storey extension to Martin Beal building to provide staff accommodation and storage.

Earnley

Advertisement Hide Ad

E/22/02360/DOM: Quackers, 94 First Avenue, Almodington. Single storey ground floor extension and doors to dining room.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/02543/DOM: Mallards, 2 Coney Six, East Wittering. Two storey side extension, 2nd storey rear extension, roof extension with increase to ridge height and various alterations including changes to fenestration. 1 no. proposed outbuilding.

Fernhurst

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/22/03822/HOUS: Stream Farm, Ropes Lane. Construction of outbuilding for garaging and domestic use.

SDNP/22/04581/HOUS: 11 Midhurst Road. Proposed single storey rear extension, replacing existing single storey rear extension and outbuilding.

SDNP/22/04899/HOUS: Oefield House, 4 Verdley Place. Addition of PV panels to flat roof. Installation of vehicle charging point.

SDNP/22/04900/LIS: Oefield House, 4 Verdley Place. Addition of PV panels to flat roof. Installation of vehicle charging point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fishbourne

FB/22/02697/LBC: April Cottage, Main Road. Proposed dormer window to rear (north) elevation with associated internal works.

Fittleworth

SDNP/22/04305/FUL: Rew Cottage, Hesworth Common Lane. Demolition of existing 2 storey dwelling and erection of 2 storey replacement dwelling with associated landscaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/22/04587/HOUS: Copper Beech House, Tripp Hill. Installation of 40 no. in-ground solar panels in rear garden.

Funtington

SDNP/22/04619/HOUS: 9 & 10 Hillside Cottages, Downs Road, West Stoke. Replacement extensions, 2 storey northern extensions, internal alterations and new doors and windows.

Harting

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/22/04741/HOUS: 2 Ryefield Barns, Killarney To Goose Green Road, West Harting. Timber garden summerhouse in garden area.

Heyshott

SDNP/22/04668/FUL: Walkers Farm, Peace Road. Replacement dwelling.

Midhurst

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/22/04687/HOUS: Rosemary Cottage, Lamberts Lane. Removal of existing side extension, replace all doors and windows.

SDNP/22/05040/BBPN: Adjacent to 1 Petersfield Road. Notification under the Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and Restrictions) Regulations 2003 and The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 for the installation of a telecommunications head cabinet.

North Mundham

NM/22/02625/DOM: Fisher Rest, Fisher Lane, South Mundham. Proposed indoor swimming pool and link extension, ground floor extension to garage, new dormers to existing garage roof and replacement conservatory - Variation of condition 2 of Planning Permission NM/21/02528/DOM to raise ground floor and roof level of pool enclosure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northchapel

SDNP/22/04840/LIS: Parkgate, Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee. Conversion of part of an existing outbuilding to provide habitable accommodation and the construction of a light link access between the outbuilding and main dwelling.

SDNP/22/04923/TCA: Southview, A283 Luffs Meadow To Pipers Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Oak tree.

Oving

Advertisement Hide Ad

O/22/02529/FUL: Woodfield Farm, Marlpit Lane. Erection of 1 no. 3 bed dwelling with studio - alternative to prior approval [O/17/02561/PA3Q] for change of use from agriculture to dwelling (Variation of condition 6 from planning permission O/20/00986/FUL - Prior to first occupation, the installation of a water tank with a minimum capacity of 45,000 litres for the purpose of firefighting).

Petworth

SDNP/22/03523/FUL: Donovans Dental Practice, Middle Street. Installation of an air conditioning unit including a wall mounted condenser unit on the south elevation.

SDNP/22/03524/LIS: Donovans Dental Practice, Middle Street. Installation of an air conditioning unit including a wall mounted condenser unit on the south elevation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rogate

SDNP/22/04695/HOUS: Applegarth, Fyning Lane. Extensions and alterations to existing dwelling.

Selsey

SY/22/02481/DOM: 36 Beach Road. Erection of shed used as gym (retrospective) and new fence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SY/22/02691/ADJ: Rampion 2, Land off the coast of West Sussex, adjacent to the existing Rampion offshore wind farm. Offshore wind farm off the coast of West Sussex (known as Rampion 2) - notice pursuant to Section 42 of the Planning Act 2008 and Regulation 13 of the Infrastructure Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017.

Sidlesham

SI/22/01736/DOM: 10 Bremere Lane. 2 no. roof lights to front elevation and 4 no. roof lights to rear elevation with roof terrace.

SI/22/02635/TCA: Oakdene, Mill Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 30% on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) and 1 no. Norway Maple (Crimson King) tree (T2). Cut back growth to old pruning points (approx. 30%) on 1 no. Ash tree (T3). Crown reduce by 25% on 1 no. Pittosporum tree (T4).

Advertisement Hide Ad

SI/22/02690/PA3Q: Edna Rose Nursery, Rotten Row. Proposed change of use of an existing agricultural building to 1 no. dwellinghouse (Use Class C3).

Southbourne

SB/22/02490/DOM: 11 First Avenue. Single storey rear extension.

SB/22/02641/TPA: 139 Main Road. Fell 3 no. Ash trees within Area, A1 subject to SB/96/00903/TPO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SB/22/02671/TPA: The Sanderling, Gordon Road. Crown reduce by 1.5m all round (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd nos. T2) subject to SB/97/00906/TPO.

Tillington

SDNP/22/04534/HOUS: 1 Hilltop, Cemetery Lane. Conversion and extension of existing garden store.

SDNP/22/04842/TCA: Tillington House, Tillington Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Eucalyptus tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upwaltham

SDNP/22/04675/HOUS: Mallowes, Droke Lane. Removal of modern ground floor addition and detached outbuilding. Construction of rear extension and minor internal alterations.

SDNP/22/04676/LIS: Mallowes, Droke Lane. Removal of modern ground floor addition and detached outbuilding, construction of rear extension and minor internal alterations.

West Lavington

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/22/04881/LIS: South Pond Cottage, South Street, Midhurst. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of timber framed garden room.

West Wittering

WW/22/02626/DOM: Home Farm Cottage, Elms Lane. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of two storey extension.

WW/22/02753/TCA: Combe House, Pound Road. Notification of intention to re-prune to previous pruning points (approx. 1m) on 2 no. Lime trees (quoted as L1 & L2).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westbourne

WE/22/02685/TCA: Mill House, River Street. Notification of intention to coppice down to 0.3-0.5m (above ground level) on a clump of approx. 26 no. trees (a mix of 13 no. Goat Willow trees, 11 no. Alder trees and 2 no. Blackthorn trees) (A), 1 no. Goat Willow tree (B) and 1 no. Hazel tree (C).

WE/22/02687/TCA: Mill House, River Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Walnut tree (quoted as B).

Wisborough Green

Advertisement Hide Ad

WR/22/02482/LBC: Crossways Cottage, Petworth Road. Removal of existing partitions enclosing ground floor w/c adjacent to the main entrance hall.

WR/22/02613/LBC: 3 Old School Cottages, School Road. Demolish and rebuild existing rear chimney stack on south elevation roof slope.

WR/22/02703/PA3R: Tanglewood, Kirdford Road. Prior Approval - Change of use of existing agricultural buildings to flexible commercial use, namely for Class B8 storage purposes.

Advertisement Hide Ad