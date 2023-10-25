The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between October 18 and 25.

Bosham

BO/23/02148/FUL: Heron House, Taylors Lane. Demolish existing dwelling and replace with 2 no. detached dwellings (resubmission of approved scheme ref: BO/22/00625/FUL).

O/23/02329/OUT: Former Fuel Depot, Bognor Road, Chichester. Outline planning application with all matters reserved except Access for the mixed-use redevelopment of the site, comprising of Class B1(c)/B2/B8 (with ancillary Trade Counter) employment, a Hotel, Class D2 Leisure, Class A3, mixed A3-A4 and mixed A3-A5 Food and Drink Establishments, together with associated car parking, landscaping and infrastructure works. Application under Section 73 to vary of conditions 4 (approved plans) and 42 (floorspace type and quanta) of planning permission 19/00619/OUT (as amended by Non-Material Amendment applications O/21/01838/NMA and O/22/00022/NMA) to enable variation of the quanta of permitted floorspace types (no change to overall total) and redistribution of floorspace within the site. (Photo: Google Maps)

Bury

SDNP/23/04342/TCA: The Farmhouse, The Street. Notification of intention to crown raise by 4m by removing 3 no. lower branches on northern & southern sectors on 2 no. Ash trees. Fell 1 no. Elm tree. Remove 3 no. lowest branches over border up to 3m on eastern and western sectors on 1 no. Walnut tree. Remove 1 no. lowest branch on western sector and 3 smaller branches (above lowest branch) on 1 no. Copper beech tree.

Chichester

CC/23/02227/TPA: Land North Of 20 Otway Road. Reduce southern sectors by up to 2m (back to suitable growth points on boundary fence line) on 1 no. Silver Maple tree (T1) and 1 no. Indian Bean tree (T2). Both within Group, G1 subject to CC/06/00025/TPO.

CC/23/02235/LBC: Flats 6 And 7 Regnum Place, 45A South Street. Installation of two high level air conditioning units.

CC/23/02237/FUL: Flat 6 And 7 Regnum Place, 45A South Street. Installation of two high level air conditioning units.

CC/23/02264/TCA: County Record Office, 3 Orchard Street. Notification of intention to prune back to previous points on 2 no. Acer Platanoids. Lift crown by 3m on 1 no. Castanea Sativa.

CC/23/02295/DOM: 11 Orchard Street. Proposed single storey replacement rear extension.

CC/23/02359/DOM: Northwood, Chestnut Avenue. Single storey side extensions to form garage and store, insertion of ground floor window to southern elevation.

CC/23/02379/LBC: 86 East Street. Internal structural alterations to form openings between no.85 & 86. Shop fitout works to include new flooring, wallpapering, decoration and installing retail fixtures to suit the incoming tenants requirements.

Compton

SDNP/23/03149/HOUS: Sawmill Barn, Church Lane. Renovation and repairs to existing cart shed for use incidental to the dwelling house, including recovering roof with reclaimed slate, addition of dormer/gable with opening shutters, lean to extension to south elevation and installation of PV solar panels.

Earnley

E/23/02286/FUL: 127 Third Avenue, Batchmere. Change of use of outbuilding to 1 no 2 bed holiday let.

Easebourne

SDNP/23/04311/LIS: 74 Henley Old Road, Henley. Single storey side extension. Repair and conservation works, external and internal alterations. Removal of existing drainage system, rebuilding of existing shed and associated landscape works.

East Lavington

SDNP/23/04189/HOUS: 1 Wallace Square. Replacement of existing 16 no. pv panels on west facing garage roof with 5 no. new solar pv panels and installation of an additional 5 no. of new solar PV panels on east facing roof of garage.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/01722/ADV: 3 Kingfisher Parade, East Wittering. 1 no. fascia sign ("Shore Cuts"), non-illuminated.

EWB/23/01780/FUL: Shore Cuts, 3 Kingfisher Parade, East Wittering. Replace shop front windows and door to its original layout.

EWB/23/02335/DOM: Glen Bungalow, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Single storey rear extensions and associated alterations.

Fittleworth

SDNP/23/04141/FUL: Rew Cottage, Hesworth Common Lane. Erection of replacement dwelling following the demolition of existing two-storey dwelling with associated landscaping.

SDNP/23/04241/TCA: Sunnyside, Lower Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Purple Plum tree.

Harting

SDNP/23/04181/FUL: Kent House, Kent and Cole Cottages, Kent House Lane, East Harting. Removal of existing 2 no. plastic oil tanks. Installation of 2 no. external air source heat pumps at Kent House and 2 no. external air source heat pumps one at Kent Cottage and one at Cole Cottage.

Hunston

HN/23/02369/FUL: Land South Of Downview, Selsey Road. New agricultural access from field onto B2145 Selsey Road.

Kirdford

KD/23/02386/FUL: Barkfold Crofts Cottage, Village Road. General purpose agricultural building with hard standing and access area. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 23/00265/FUL - addition of 16 no. roof mounted solar panels on south elevation and the replacement of timber doors with metal roller shutter doors).

Linchmere

LM/23/01907/DOM: Rats Castle, Linchmere Road, Hammer. Subterranean extension and 3 no. Velux roof lights.

LM/23/01908/LBC: Rats Castle, Linchmere Road, Hammer. Subterranean extension and 3 no. Velux roof lights.

LM/23/02296/DOM: 5 Moorfield, Camelsdale. Ground floor and 1st floor rear extension to existing part 2-storey, part single-storey.

SDNP/23/03482/HOUS: 36 Hammer Hill. Proposed first floor addition over existing ground floor addition. New open porch and internal alterations to create additional bedroom to first floor. Alterations to lengthen existing driveway to provide additional off street parking.

Lodsworth

SDNP/23/02957/HOUS: The Mill House, Halfway Bridge. Erection of a two storey double garage and carport with loft space for studio office.

Loxwood

LX/23/02323/TPA: Badgers, 9 Pond Close. Re-pollard (back to previous pollard points) on 4 no. Lime trees (quoted as 1-4) within Areas, A1 subject to LX/65/00645/TPO and LX/73/00647/TPO.

LX/23/02382/PA3R: Headfoldswood Farm, Plaistow Road. Notification for Prior Approval for change of use of agricultural building to storage/distribution (B8).

Midhurst

SDNP/23/04251/HOUS: 2 Guillards Oak. Single storey rear kitchen and w/c extension. Conversion of existing conservatory/utility room to garden room/utility room with raised flat roof. Addition of 1 no. window on first floor south east elevation.

North Mundham

NM/23/02232/FUL: Unit 5, Vinnetrow Business Centre, Vinnetrow Road, Runcton. Amendment of condition 9 of permission no. NM/99/01938/FUL to allow permitted office building on site of buildings 4, 5 and 10 to be used 07:30 to 19:00 Monday to Friday inclusive (except Bank holidays) - variation of Condition 1 of Planning Permission NM/99/02969/FUL to amend wording to read 'Units 5 Vinnetrow Business Park shall only be used between the following times unless otherwise agreed in writing by the Local Planning Authority. Monday - Friday 07:00am - 21:00pm, Saturday 08:00am - 16:30pm and at no time on a Sunday, Bank Holiday or other public holiday'.

Oving

O/23/02349/TPA: 5 Silver Lakes, Drayton Lane. Crown reduce by up to 3m, crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Field Maple tree (quoted as 1, TPO'd no. T2), subject to O/08/00126/TPO.

Rogate

SDNP/23/04160/HOUS: Hundred Oaks, Durford Wood. Proposed detached garage, leisure building, swimming pool and padel court.

Selsey

SY/23/02126/DOM: 11 Orbit Gardens. Single storey side extension.

Sidlesham

SI/23/02189/PA3Q: Porthole Barn, Ham Lane. Prior Approval for change of use of agricultural building to 1 no. dwellinghouse.

Southbourne

SB/23/01948/DOM: 2 Lauder Close. Demolition of existing garage and conservatory and erection of two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and front porch.

SB/23/01992/DOM: Terrona, Park Road. Proposed double-storey rear extension including installation of 2 dormers. One dormer at rear elevation and one at side elevation.

SB/23/02209/FUL: Land North And East Of 127 Main Road. 2 no. detached dwellings and associated works.

SB/23/02244/DOM: Havenhurst, 11 Breach Avenue. Detached single garage/annexe to rear of dwelling.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/23/03644/HOUS: Crispins, School Lane, Stedham. Conversion of existing garage to create habitable accommodation including replacement of garage door with 1 no. window to front elevation and 1 no. additional window to side elevation.

Tangmere

TG/23/02355/DOM: 2 Tangmere Road. Single Storey Rear Extension.

West Dean

SDNP/23/04291/HOUS: Post Office Cottage South, Old West Dean Road. Oak framed open porch on South Elevation, fenestration changes (to include new stable door, french door with brick quoining and blocking in of first floor window) on West Elevation.

West Wittering

WW/23/02262/DOM: Sunrays, Cakeham Road. Single storey rear extension, first floor side extension. Addition of dormers to north and south elevations. Fenestration upgrades.

WW/23/02283/DOM: Little Meadow, 22 The Wad. Proposed first floor extension over existing garage, first floor side extension, single storey side extension.

WW/23/02292/DOM: Willows, The Byeway. Erection of 1 no. timber frame store.

Westhampnett

WH/23/02022/DOM: Greytiles, Claypit Lane. Conversion of existing garage into habitable space (non annex).

Wisborough Green

WR/23/01268/DOM: 1 Malthouse Cottages, Fittleworth Road. Change of use of existing barn studio to habitable ancillary accommodation and associated works.

WR/23/02140/DOM: Springfield, The Luth. Part two storey rear extension and first floor extensions, removal of main roof and new pitch roof over.