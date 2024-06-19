Chichester planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites
Birdham
BI/24/00677/DOM: Oak Cottage, Martins Lane. Home office/studio.
BI/24/01333/TPA: 7 Longmeadow Gardens. Crown reduce by 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (T2) subject to BI/72/00014/TPO.
Bosham
BO/24/01162/FUL: Church Of Our Lady Of The Assumption, Fairfield Road. Bin enclosure in the garden behind the church with fence to three sides.
BO/24/01166/DOM: 6 Harbour Court. First floor extension with new roof over and alterations to fenestration. Demolition of existing garage, replaced with garage/gym with habitable accommodation over.
Boxgrove
BX/24/00954/DOM: Corner Cottage, The Street. Proposed garage/garden store.
Chichester
CC/24/01075/DOM: 88 Exton Road. Single storey side/rear extension following demolition of outbuilding.
CC/24/01103/DOM: 2 Guildford Place. Erection of fence in the front driveway along the boundary line to replace hedge.
CC/24/01141/TCA: Road Verge West Of 171 To 174 Broyle Road. Notification of intention to re-pollard (back to previous pollard points) on 7 no. Lime trees (quoted as 1000008 to 10000014 within Group G1).
CC/24/01334/TCA: Verge North Of 11 Whyke Road. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Prunus dulcis trees (marked on plan as 1010001 & 1010000).
CC/24/01414/TCA: Grass Verge West Of Oaklands Car Park, Broyle Road. Crown lift to 4m (above ground level) on 14 no. (mixed species) trees (quoted as Group G2).
Donnington
D/24/00922/DOM: 1 Croy Close. Single storey rear/side ground floor infill extension. First floor side/rear extension.
Fernhurst
SDNP/24/02194/TPO: Land adjacent to / rear of Wealden Edge, Square Drive, Kingsley Green. Crown reduce by 1m on 3 no. Beech trees (quoted as T1, T2 & T5). Pollard down by 2m on 2 no. Sweet Chestnut trees (quoted as T3 & T4). All 5 no. trees within Woodland, W1 subject to FH/62/00454/TPO.
SDNP/24/02278/FUL: Pheasant Copse, Square Drive, Kingsley Green. Replacement dwelling following demolition of existing dwelling and garage.
Fittleworth
SDNP/24/02217/HOUS: Clarefield House, Tripp Hill. Construction of 2 bay oak-fronted car-port adjacent to existing garage.
Harting
SDNP/24/02329/APNR: Sky Park Farm (Quebec Park), Durford Lane, West Harting. Proposed tracks at Quebec Park.
Linchmere
LM/24/01002/DOM: Brisbane, Marley Lane, Camelsdale. Replace existing shed with a lean-to veranda to the side elevation.
Loxwood
LX/24/01320/DOM: Peacocks, Plaistow Road. Construction of new 3 bay garage with home office/study above.
Lynchmere
SDNP/24/01960/HOUS: Brinksway Cottage, Brinksway. Demolition of existing attached garage, erection of two storey side and rear extension, new detached garage, relocation of front and rear porches.
Midhurst
SDNP/24/01920/TCA: The Divine Motherhood and St Francis of Assisi Church, Bepton Road. Notification of intention to reduce crown by 2m, lift crown by 3m (above ground level) and thin crown by 10% on 2 no. Acer platanoides 'Drummondii' trees (T3 & T4).
Milland
SDNP/24/01987/FUL: Forest Mere, Champneys, Portsmouth Road. Installation of 1 no. new padel court to replace a disused tennis court.
North Mundham
NM/24/01178/FUL: Natures Way Foods, Runcton Unit, Chichester Food Park, Bognor Road. Installation of 10 no. externally mounted inverters to support roof mounted solar array.
Oving
O/24/00869/DOM: The Dairy, Woodfield Farm, Marlpit Lane. Link extension connecting main dwelling to studio outbuilding, new open front porch and 1 no. detached garage.
O/24/01309/FUL: Westbourne House School, Coach Road (South), Shopwhyke. Ground mounted solar panels and associated works.
Petworth
SDNP/24/02168/HOUS: 2 Council Cottages, Station Road, Heath End. Construction on single storey garage to side of main dwelling up to front elevation. Construction on timber shed to rearmost of garden.
Rogate
SDNP/24/00995/FUL: Crocker Hill Livery Stables, Land West of Mottistone Cottage, Terwick Hill. Change of use of land for siting of a temporary rural enterprise dwelling (mobile home) for three years.
SDNP/24/02189/FUL: Tipsall Farm Building, Tipsall Lane. Retrospective replacement of a failed ram-chalk yard base with 150mm, reinforced concrete.
Selsey
SY/24/00863/PLD: 26 Warner Road. Proposed lawful development certificate for first floor and roof extension.
SY/24/01179/FUL: Natures Way Food, Chichester Road. Installation of 9 no. externally mounted inverters to support roof mounted solar array and 1 no. new gantry..
SY/24/01192/DOM: 81 East Beach Road. New balcony to front elevation, internal and external alterations including removal of chimney.
SY/24/01205/FUL: 1 Park Copse. Siting of a mobile storage unit for leisure/tourism purposes.
SY/24/01330/TCA: 25 High Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Holly tree.
SY/24/01326/DOM: 19 Drift Road. Front extension.
SY/24/01341/DOM: 39 Fontwell Road. Single storey flat roofed side bedroom extension.
Sidlesham
SI/24/01262/FUL: Ferry Field (Wetlands), Chichester Road, Selsey. Ecological Enhancement of RSPB Ferry Field through reprofiling of and extension of existing ditch and footdrains, creation of islands in existing saline lagoon, installing a predator exclusion fence, replacing a hydrological control structure and installing a solar pump.
SI/24/01314/PA3R: 82A Fletchers Lane. Change of use of a building and any land within its curtilage from the use as an agricultural building to a flexible commercial use (initially defined as class E (g) under the amended Use Class Order).
Southbourne
SB/24/00883/DOM: Corners, 28 The Drive. Two storey rear extension.
SB/24/01027/DOM: Lyndhurst, Main Road, Nutbourne. Replacement single storey rear extension and porch. New single storey side extension and fenestration alterations.
SB/24/01181/PLD: 235 Main Road. First floor rear/side extension.
West Wittering
WW/24/01131/DOM: Summerheys, Elms Lane. Replacement conservatory roof and frames.
WW/24/01213/FUL: Ellanore House, Ellanore Lane. Demolition of the existing dwelling and the construction of a 2 storey house with detached garage, conversion of outbuilding into annexe and landscaping works. (Variation of condition 2 and 5 of permission 21/03078/FUL - inclusion of Oak cladding to garage, a larger window on north elevation, a larger store to rear of the building for 4 no. air source heat pumps. Installation of ground-mounted solar panels).