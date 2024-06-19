Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between June 12 and 19.

Birdham

BI/24/00677/DOM: Oak Cottage, Martins Lane. Home office/studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning applications

BI/24/01333/TPA: 7 Longmeadow Gardens. Crown reduce by 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (T2) subject to BI/72/00014/TPO.

Bosham

BO/24/01162/FUL: Church Of Our Lady Of The Assumption, Fairfield Road. Bin enclosure in the garden behind the church with fence to three sides.

BO/24/01166/DOM: 6 Harbour Court. First floor extension with new roof over and alterations to fenestration. Demolition of existing garage, replaced with garage/gym with habitable accommodation over.

Boxgrove

BX/24/00954/DOM: Corner Cottage, The Street. Proposed garage/garden store.

Chichester

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/24/01075/DOM: 88 Exton Road. Single storey side/rear extension following demolition of outbuilding.

CC/24/01103/DOM: 2 Guildford Place. Erection of fence in the front driveway along the boundary line to replace hedge.

CC/24/01141/TCA: Road Verge West Of 171 To 174 Broyle Road. Notification of intention to re-pollard (back to previous pollard points) on 7 no. Lime trees (quoted as 1000008 to 10000014 within Group G1).

CC/24/01334/TCA: Verge North Of 11 Whyke Road. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Prunus dulcis trees (marked on plan as 1010001 & 1010000).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/24/01414/TCA: Grass Verge West Of Oaklands Car Park, Broyle Road. Crown lift to 4m (above ground level) on 14 no. (mixed species) trees (quoted as Group G2).

Donnington

D/24/00922/DOM: 1 Croy Close. Single storey rear/side ground floor infill extension. First floor side/rear extension.

Fernhurst

SDNP/24/02194/TPO: Land adjacent to / rear of Wealden Edge, Square Drive, Kingsley Green. Crown reduce by 1m on 3 no. Beech trees (quoted as T1, T2 & T5). Pollard down by 2m on 2 no. Sweet Chestnut trees (quoted as T3 & T4). All 5 no. trees within Woodland, W1 subject to FH/62/00454/TPO.

SDNP/24/02278/FUL: Pheasant Copse, Square Drive, Kingsley Green. Replacement dwelling following demolition of existing dwelling and garage.

Fittleworth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/24/02217/HOUS: Clarefield House, Tripp Hill. Construction of 2 bay oak-fronted car-port adjacent to existing garage.

Harting

SDNP/24/02329/APNR: Sky Park Farm (Quebec Park), Durford Lane, West Harting. Proposed tracks at Quebec Park.

Linchmere

LM/24/01002/DOM: Brisbane, Marley Lane, Camelsdale. Replace existing shed with a lean-to veranda to the side elevation.

Loxwood

LX/24/01320/DOM: Peacocks, Plaistow Road. Construction of new 3 bay garage with home office/study above.

Lynchmere

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/24/01960/HOUS: Brinksway Cottage, Brinksway. Demolition of existing attached garage, erection of two storey side and rear extension, new detached garage, relocation of front and rear porches.

Midhurst

SDNP/24/01920/TCA: The Divine Motherhood and St Francis of Assisi Church, Bepton Road. Notification of intention to reduce crown by 2m, lift crown by 3m (above ground level) and thin crown by 10% on 2 no. Acer platanoides 'Drummondii' trees (T3 & T4).

Milland

SDNP/24/01987/FUL: Forest Mere, Champneys, Portsmouth Road. Installation of 1 no. new padel court to replace a disused tennis court.

North Mundham

NM/24/01178/FUL: Natures Way Foods, Runcton Unit, Chichester Food Park, Bognor Road. Installation of 10 no. externally mounted inverters to support roof mounted solar array.

Oving

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O/24/00869/DOM: The Dairy, Woodfield Farm, Marlpit Lane. Link extension connecting main dwelling to studio outbuilding, new open front porch and 1 no. detached garage.

O/24/01309/FUL: Westbourne House School, Coach Road (South), Shopwhyke. Ground mounted solar panels and associated works.

Petworth

SDNP/24/02168/HOUS: 2 Council Cottages, Station Road, Heath End. Construction on single storey garage to side of main dwelling up to front elevation. Construction on timber shed to rearmost of garden.

Rogate

SDNP/24/00995/FUL: Crocker Hill Livery Stables, Land West of Mottistone Cottage, Terwick Hill. Change of use of land for siting of a temporary rural enterprise dwelling (mobile home) for three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/24/02189/FUL: Tipsall Farm Building, Tipsall Lane. Retrospective replacement of a failed ram-chalk yard base with 150mm, reinforced concrete.

Selsey

SY/24/00863/PLD: 26 Warner Road. Proposed lawful development certificate for first floor and roof extension.

SY/24/01179/FUL: Natures Way Food, Chichester Road. Installation of 9 no. externally mounted inverters to support roof mounted solar array and 1 no. new gantry..

SY/24/01192/DOM: 81 East Beach Road. New balcony to front elevation, internal and external alterations including removal of chimney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SY/24/01205/FUL: 1 Park Copse. Siting of a mobile storage unit for leisure/tourism purposes.

SY/24/01330/TCA: 25 High Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Holly tree.

SY/24/01326/DOM: 19 Drift Road. Front extension.

SY/24/01341/DOM: 39 Fontwell Road. Single storey flat roofed side bedroom extension.

Sidlesham

SI/24/01262/FUL: Ferry Field (Wetlands), Chichester Road, Selsey. Ecological Enhancement of RSPB Ferry Field through reprofiling of and extension of existing ditch and footdrains, creation of islands in existing saline lagoon, installing a predator exclusion fence, replacing a hydrological control structure and installing a solar pump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SI/24/01314/PA3R: 82A Fletchers Lane. Change of use of a building and any land within its curtilage from the use as an agricultural building to a flexible commercial use (initially defined as class E (g) under the amended Use Class Order).

Southbourne

SB/24/00883/DOM: Corners, 28 The Drive. Two storey rear extension.

SB/24/01027/DOM: Lyndhurst, Main Road, Nutbourne. Replacement single storey rear extension and porch. New single storey side extension and fenestration alterations.

SB/24/01181/PLD: 235 Main Road. First floor rear/side extension.

West Wittering

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WW/24/01131/DOM: Summerheys, Elms Lane. Replacement conservatory roof and frames.