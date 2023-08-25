Plans for a new Mountain Warehouse in Chichester have been submitted.

The store would replace the former River Island store on 84-85 East Street, with plans given to Chichester District Council looking to update signage and floor space layout, including other internal renovations.

The outdoor clothing and equipment brand also has a Chichester store on 83A North Street, around 100 yards away from the new proposed one.

The East St building is grade II heritage listed and is within the Chichester Conservation Area, with agents for the store stating it would have a ‘relatively minor’ effect on the area and would only impact the 15 year old facade installed when River Island moved there in 2008.

Mountain Warehouse reported record sales last year at £302.6 million, with £11 million in operating profit, and a 4.5 per cent increase on pre-covid sales in 2019/20 – partially due to an increase on pre-covid e-commerce sales up by 63 per cent.