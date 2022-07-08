Chidham granary building can be used as a holiday home

The application for the building in Steels Lane, Chidham, was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (July 6).

Work to convert the building was carried out in 2019 without planning permission, leading to a lengthy enforcement investigation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report to the committee said there had been some ‘confusion’ over whether the conversion fell under permitted development rights.

A granary can be converted into a holiday home

No enforcement notice was issued, though, with the council seeking ‘resolution via negotiation’, which led to this application being submitted.

The plans were approved by seven votes to five, with Henry Potter (Con, Goodwood) calling the conversion an improvement on what had been a ‘derelict building with a tin roof’.