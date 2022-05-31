The fountain, in The Forum, was built in 2004 and has proved irresistible to children during hot weather, when they can often be seen running and playing among the jets of water.

This, though, has repeatedly led to the fountain being closed while the water tank and pipes are cleaned and tested for bacteria levels.

The closures never go down well with residents, leading to criticism of the council on social media.

The fountain in The Forum could be upgraded to a splash pad

During a meeting of the cabinet on June 9, councillors will be asked to agree the upgrade to a splash pad.

The upgrade would see a new treatment system installed, which will ‘minimise bacterial risks’ in the fountain, allowing it to stay open during the hot summer months.

Changes will also be made to the surface drains, reducing the risk of small toes being trapped.

If approved, a capital budget of £120,000 will be created, including consultant fees and the installation of new equipment as well as the replacement of the paving and surface drains.

A report to the cabinet said maintenance of the splash pad would cost around £20,000 per year, compared to the current £11,000 per year.

Work will take around six weeks and is expected to start in late autumn, depending on the result of a competitive tender and contractor availability.