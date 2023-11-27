City Sounds Music Festival in Chichester is applauded by prospective parliamentary candidate
City Sounds is supported by Chichester District Council whose Cabinet Member for Culture & Events (and Liberal Democrat prospective parliamentary candidate for the Chichester area), Jess Brown-Fuller, said:
“We are really excited to welcome back City Sounds today. The first festival last year was a terrific success with venues reporting a 300% increase in trade on the day. I’m sure this will have been far exceeded today and am so pleased that residents and visitors have enjoyed the high quality, free entertainment that we’ve been able to give local musicians a stage to showcase their talent.”
The Council continues to support the regeneration of Chichester, especially its evening and night-time economy. City Sounds provided a great afternoon and evening’s entertainment for all ages and musical tastes with a focus on the under-18s, an emerging talent in an age group that rarely gets access to festivals.
Jane Pourguri, Director of Sales, at Chichester Harbour Hotel, said: “It’s great to see the night-time economy invigorated in Chichester and we hope that these sorts of initiatives help businesses like ours showcase the brilliant things Chichester has to offer.”
Jess Brown-Fuller said “I am incredibly proud that we were able to support City Sounds Music Festival, it was a fantastic day and has really put Chichester on the map as a vibrant, creative and entertaining city. I give my heartfelt thanks to everyone who made it a success.”