Liberal Democrats, Labour, the Greens and five Independent councillors have formed a coalition to take control of Arun District Council.

During a meeting on Wednesday (May 31), Matt Stanley (Lib Dem, Marine) was named leader of the council with former Labour leader Roger Nash (Lab, Pevensey) as deputy leader.

Mr Stanley said: “I am delighted and proud to have been appointed as leader of Arun District Council.

“I am looking forward to the hard work that lies ahead of us.

Lib Dem Matt Stanley is Arun District Council's new leader

“This is a new era for the council and by working together, I believe we will strive to deliver ever-improving services to our residents.”

The meeting was one of the tamest to have graced the council chamber in quite a while, lacking the fireworks which have become commonplace over the past few years.

The good behaviour no doubt pleased out-going chair Samantha-Jayne Staniforth, whose advice to the ‘newbies’ on the council was: “Please work together for the good of your communities and your residents.

“It’s so much easier if you all get along.

New Arun chairman Alison Cooper (right) with consort Andy Cooper

“Be respectful to each other and please do what you can to make this a really, really good council and a great area for our residents.”

Ms Staniforth, who did not stand for re-election in May, was replaced as chairman by Alison Cooper (Con, Rustington East), with James Walsh (Lib Dem, Brookfield) taking the role of vice-chairman for 2023/24.

Mrs Cooper will announce her chosen charity shortly.

The meeting was also the last for chief executive officer James Hassett, who is leaving the council after 18 months at the helm.

Mrs Cooper praised his work, saying he had ‘put the stepping stones in place to help this council move forward’.

That praise was echoed by Conservative leader Shaun Gunner who told Mr Hassett: “There are many areas of the council – of which I would cite housing as one of them – where we have made noticeable improvements during your tenure here.”

It was agreed that Karl Roberts, director of growth, and Philippa Dart, director of environment & communities, would fill in on an interim basis until a replacement for Mr Hassett is found.

In a joint statement, they said: “We have many years of service between us and are invested in Arun District, the organisation and the staff and will be working hard over the coming months to continue to deliver quality services to our residents.”

The council remained in No Overall Control following last month’s elections, with 20 Conservative councillors, 14 Liberal Democrats, eight Labour, six Greens and six Independents.

