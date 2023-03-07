A record number of students and parents attended Collyer’s Next Steps 2023 evening and were treated to presentations from Carl Jackson (Sussex Council of Training Providers), Ben Newton (8billionideas) and Rebecca Adams (Collyer’s Director of Progression).

A lively “Chat Show” style session, hosted by Deputy Principal Steve Martell, also enabled industry experts to outline the post college world of employment and training.

Although the majority of Collyer’s students progress to university and higher education, many are contemplating taking alternative progression routes, including sponsored degrees, degree apprenticeships, professional qualifications, apprenticeships or moving directly into the job market.

Experts quizzed on the night were: Kerry George (Thales Talent Acquisition Partner), Jess Goncalves (Systems Engineer Apprentice at Thales), Sam Idle (Schroders Head of Reporting Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Vanessa Swaine (Adult Sector Learning & Development Network Lead for the NHS), and Guy Watts (Owner, Architectural Plants).

Army stand (Photo by Ian McAlister)

In addition to the “chat show” section of the evening, students and parents were able to meet representatives from over 40 organisations that provide these opportunities. The success of Next Steps 2023 reflects the interest in the numerous post 18 pathways now available to young people.

Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “This amazing evening was brilliantly managed by Collyer’s Rebecca Adams. Huge thanks to her, and our wonderful team comprising Jo Bull, Julie Crysell, Ian McAlister, Sarah Tillier, and Janet Todman”.

Rebecca Adams said: “The Next Steps evening proved enormously popular and is part of a busy programme of progression activities at Collyer’s, working closely with key national, regional, and local partner organisations.

“The feedback from students, parents and stall holders has been massively supportive of the progression work we are doing here at Collyer’s.”

Architectural Plants stand (Photo by Ian McAlister)

Vice Principal (Pastoral) Andrea John said: “Colossal thanks to all the presenters and stall holders for making this popular event so successful.

“We are now preparing for work experience in the spring, and this summer’s Challenge of Management event at South Lodge Hotel, which we are hoping will again build on previous success.”

Ian McAlister (Collyer’s Director of Higher Education and Progression) added: “Next month we are running trips to the UCAS fair, Oxbridge, and will be presenting our own Higher Education evenings. It really is an exciting time of year for our students as they plan their next steps!”

The Army stand (Photo: Ollie Martin)

Ascot stand (Photo by Ian McAlister)

Next Phase stand (Photo by Ian McAlister)

