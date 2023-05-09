In a bid to tackle food waste, West Sussex County Council is once again teaming up with Sussex-based food rescue charity UKHarvest, and waste management company, Biffa, to run Community Food Hubs.

They encourage residents to take advantage of ‘surplus food rescue services’ in exchange for a small voluntary donation. They also provide education sessions to help residents learn how to reduce the amount of edible food which ends up in the bin.

Last year's pilot programme saw Community Food Hubs established in Bognor Regis, Crawley, and Southwick. Within just six months, they prevented more than seven tonnes of food going to waste and provided food to almost 3,000 people. Building on this success, the programme has been extended this year to include seven community hubs, running once a month across every district and borough until April 2024.

All residents are welcome to visit the child-friendly Community Food Hubs and are designed to reduce food waste. Hubs also offer recipes and host information stands on various subjects, including waste prevention, wellbeing, and Citizens Advice.

They are held at Bognor Youth and Community Centre (next is June 7), Broadfield Community Centre (May 17), Haywards Heath’s Ashenground Community Centre (May 19), Petworth’s Sylvia Beaufoy Centre (June 8), Southwick Community Centre (June 14), Storrington’s Chanctonbury Leisure Centre (May 24) and Worthing’s Sidney Walter Centre (May 25).