BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Community groups encouraged to share ideas for future of the Clair Hall with Mid Sussex District Council

Community groups have been encouraged to share their ideas for the future of the Clair Hall with Mid Sussex District Council.
By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:56 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The theatre, in Haywards Heath, closed in March 2020 and went on to be used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre, with the NHS having a licence to use the venue until February 2024.

In the meantime, the council and members of the community have been exploring ideas for the use of the site, ranging from refurbishment to demolition and redevelopment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (September 12), leader Robert Eggleston said that, while the council would prefer to see a mixed use development on the site, ideas from the community would be given ‘due and proper consideration’.

Most Popular
Clair Hall, Haywards Heath. Image: Mid Sussex District CouncilClair Hall, Haywards Heath. Image: Mid Sussex District Council
Clair Hall, Haywards Heath. Image: Mid Sussex District Council

He added: “We’re trying to do the right thing by everyone.

“We’ve taken a lot of professional advice – our partners are extremely experienced in this field and they have come up with a set of recommendations and proposals for us to consider and we’ve started a work of consultation on their work.

“But we are mindful that there are others in the community who have a different view on a way forward and we want to give anyone who wants to put forward a community proposal the appropriate space and time to enable us to consider it and test their work.

“We intend to do that in an open and honest way.

The Clair Hall site, in Haywards Heath. Image: GoogleMapsThe Clair Hall site, in Haywards Heath. Image: GoogleMaps
The Clair Hall site, in Haywards Heath. Image: GoogleMaps

“We haven’t closed our minds to anything. We have a preferred route that we like but we haven’t closed our minds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We will give a community bid due and proper consideration – but it has to be something that is viable and stands up to rigorous assessment.”

The cabinet put a recommendation to the next meeting of the full council that officers should request and assess the viability of any community proposals, presenting them to both the cabinet and an executive steering group for consideration.

There was also a recommendation to wait until this was done before looking for a development partner or cultural operator for the project.

Related topics:Community groupsClair HallRobert EgglestonHaywards HeathNHS