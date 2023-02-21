Mid Sussex District Council has released more than £64,000 to help pay for community projects in East Grinstead and Haywards Heath.

Some £52,500 will go to the charitable foundation Clarion Futures to create an outdoor community space next to the play area at the Quarry Café and Community Fridge, in Holland Way, East Grinstead.

And £12,239 will go to Haywards Heath Town FC for the refurbishment of the Pilgrim Hut to create an education room and café area.

Both sums were approved during a meeting of the cabinet grants panel on Monday (February 20).

Quarry Cafe in East Grinstead

The money will be taken from S106 funds which were paid by developers given permission to build in the area.

The Quarry Café and Community Fridge has been leasing the old Post Office building from the council since having to leave its former premises in Holtye Avenue.

The plans for a community garden will cost £60,500, with Clarion contributing £8,000.

A report to the panel said: “This project aims to create a community space outside the café by adding small gardened plots, including safe spaces for residents to meet, play, and sit, providing chairs and tables for people visiting the café or using the play park.

“Pathways will be improved and two drop down kerbs and a ramp will be added to increase accessibility to and around the community café.

“A defibrillator will be attached to the side of the building and an awning installed above the front window of the building to provide shelter to those using the outside chairs and tables.”

As the land is owned and maintained by the council, detailed plans will need to be agreed about issues such as management and maintenance.

A licence or lease will also need to be issued to allow Clarion to go ahead, and the project will also need planning approval.

The Haywards Heath Town project will cost almost £137,000, with the club contributing £27,846 and another £95,865 expected from the Football Foundation, though a report to the meeting said this had not yet been secured.

The hut, at the Hanbury Stadium, is currently used for storage.

