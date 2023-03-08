Conservation plans at building works at Seaford college have been withdrawn.

The proposal, would have seen the conservation at the gate lodge at the college.

The gate lodge is situated due south of the main house and set into the boundary walls of the park below the escarpment of the South Downs.

The gate lodge is the only surviving part of the house that preceded James Lewis’ house of 1790-4 at Lavington Park, which was then became a part of Seaford College.

The main work that was to be included in the proposal included the fixing of cracking through the arches to the north and south doorways, lifting and levelling of the stone floor and repair work to the roof of the lodge.

The application, however, was withdrawn on February 27 by applicant Mr Greg Burt.