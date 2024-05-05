Conservative candidate Katy Bourne re-elected as Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner
Ms Bourne, who has been in the role since its inauguration in 2012, received 39 per cent of the total with 122,495 votes following Thursday’s (May 2) poll.
This will be her fourth term in the position.
The results for the other parties are as below:
Paul Richards, Labour and Co-operative Party - 99,502;
Jamie Bennett, Lib Dems - 48,923;
Jonathan Kent, Greens - 43,105.
Speaking before the election, Mrs Bourne said she planned to reduce crime by adding more police to the streets.
She said: “My plan to cut crime – more police, safer streets.
“Continue cutting crime, catching criminals, fighting drugs gangs, county lines and serious violence and reducing re-offending – making everyone Safer in Sussex.
“Make policing visible, especially in our towns and villages, and tackle anti-social behaviour by increasing the number of Hotspot Patrols.
“More investment into Roads Policing – a) establish a ‘Fatal Five Roads Unit’ to tackle anti-social driving, speeding and save lives b) drive the Vision Zero approach by chairing the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership with the aim of cutting fatal and serious collisions by half by 2035.
“Make shops and businesses safer places to work and visit – a) introduce electronic tagging for prolific shoplifters b) further improve the police response to shoplifting and encourage more retailers to report c) continue support through our Safer Sussex Business Partnership.
“Give our Rural Crime Team more tech capability.
“Support victims of crime, especially our elderly and young, and protect our vulnerable from all forms of abuse – continue introducing innovation to keep women and girls safe in our public spaces.”
