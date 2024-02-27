Conservative group condemn 'foolhardy' council budget

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"The Liberal Democrats at Horsham District Council were behaving like foolhardy kids in a sweet shop grabbing anything they liked off the shelves without any regard for the cost. In so doing they were putting the council's long term financial security at risk."

This view from Conservative Group Leader, Cllr Philip Circus, preceded a unanimous vote against the draft budget by the Conservative Group when it came before Horsham District Council on February 23.

Several speakers said the budget was a threat to the council's financial stability at a time when other local authorities are facing financial difficulties and, in some cases, bankruptcy.

Horsham's Conservative Group have challenged the Liberal Democrat budget.

Councillor Tony Hogben, shadow cabinet member for Finance and Assets, said that spending £10.7m on refurbishing the Capitol Theatre was hard to justify and the costs should be spread over a longer period. He also pointed out that this was the first time the council had used temporary government grants to balance the books which was a very risky way to run the finances of the council.

Deputy Group Leader, Roger Noel, commented: "As soon as this administration came into power, it's all been rush, rush, rush and spend, spend, spend. We rushed into the new Local Plan without consulting parishes and now we're rushing into massive expenditure in this budget without consulting the good citizens of Horsham Town and District."

Councillor Alan Manton drew attention to the uncertain future we all faced, pointing out that within the council voices of caution had warned that future unforeseen events may push the council into difficult financial territory.

