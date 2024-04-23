Conservative Party Chairman visits Sussex ahead of local elections

The Chairman of the Conservative Party, Richard Holden MP, visited West Sussex on Sunday, April 24 ahead of local elections in the area.
By Josh Coldspring-WhiteContributor
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 16:24 BST
Over the course of the day, the Cabinet Minister visited Crawley, East Worthing and Shoreham, West Worthing and Brighton Kemptown & Peacehaven to campaign for local Conservative candidates in the Crawley, Worthing and Adur District elections and the Brighton Queens Park by-election.

He was joined by local Conservative Councillors and Candidates, the Conservative candidate for Crawley Zack Ali, the Conservative candidate for Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne and local MP’s Sir Peter Bottomley, Tim Loughton and Andrew Griffiths.

The Chairman highlighted the work Bourne has done in her role, from seeing the largest rise in police officers for over a decade to establishing a Business Crime Unit that has seen solved rates up to 69.9%.

Richard Holden MP, Chairman of the Conservative Party (centre), campaigning in Crawley.Richard Holden MP, Chairman of the Conservative Party (centre), campaigning in Crawley.
He emphasised the importance of electing local Conservatives to Councils who would deliver better public services for lower Council tax.

Zack Ali, Conservative candidate for Crawley, said: “It has been great to welcome Richard to Crawley this Sunday, supporting our fantastic local Conservatives as well as our PCC candidate, Katy Bourne.

“Katy has a proven track record as Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner – recruiting more officers, seeing crime fall and crowning Sussex Police as one of the best forces in the country.

“In Crawley, we’ve seen what a failing Labour Council leads too – poorer public services and higher Council tax. Residents deserve better here and across West Sussex.

“That’s why they should elect Conservative local champions to deliver more for less, and re-elect Katy to continue to make Sussex a safer place to live.”

