Conservative Party leadership election - big decision for a tiny electorate

We now face the thrilling prospect of a Conservative Party leadership election.

This is a process whereby an electorate about the size of Worthing, who largely voted for the Brexit Party, decide what kind of country 67,000,000 of us will live in for the next 40 years. I say 40 years but, as 40 per cent of them are over 65, let’s say ‘up to’ 40 years in their case.

The same people will pause every now and then to remind we ‘remoaners’ what poor democrats we are.

Delicious though the irony may be, I don’t think I’ll bother to watch. The real leader of the Conservative Party was decided by the European elections, and Mr Farage has ‘left the building’.

Flabby, Nigel impersonators throwing mud at each other isn’t my thing.

