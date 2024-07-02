Conservative signs vandalised in Chichester: Gillian Keegan calls on all candidates to 'condemn this criminal behaviour'

With the General Election just days away, Tory candidate Gillian Keegan issued a statement on social media condemning those responsible.

"You might be wondering why you haven’t seen as many Conservative signs as usual at this election,” Mrs Keegan wrote.

"Very sadly, some people clearly do not respect our precious democracy and the freedom it gives us as individuals to choose what we vote for.

“To be clear, vandalism, trespass and theft are not only unacceptable but criminal offences.

“As Conservatives we pride ourselves on using the strength of our arguments to win debates, not force and intimidation.”

The education secretary said the act of vandalism ‘should not be tolerated’ by ‘anyone who supports a free and open democracy’.

She added: “It’s sad that some people don't understand this,

“All candidates in Chichester should condemn this criminal behaviour and commit to engaging in a fair and honest debate about the future of our community and our country. We are and should be so much better than this.”

