Conservatives hold Bolney seat in council by-election

Kristy Adams was elected earlier this month in the Bolney by-election, replacing fellow Conservative Judy Llewellyn-Burke, who resigned.

She said: “It was interesting to listen to parish councils and many people in Albourne, Twineham, Hickstead, Bolney, Warninglid and Slaugham during the run-up to the election.

“Keeping our villages special is a key priority.

Kristy Adams, new district councillor for Bolney

“I look forward to representing all the local views and l am inspired by the servant leadership of our late Queen.

“We will miss her and are so grateful for her life and example.”

The results of the by-election, which was held on Thursday (September 15) saw Ms Adams receive 301 of the 596 votes cast.

Fiona Jackson (Liberal Democrats) was next with 163 votes, followed by Andrew William Foster (Labour) with 66, Baron Von Thunderclap (Official Monster Raving Loony Party) with 30, Sue Kelly (Green) with 28, and Norman Mockford (Independent) with seven.

Jonathan Ash-Edwards, leader of the Conservatives and leader of the council, said: “This was an unusual campaign, with campaigning suspended a week before polling day as a mark of respect to Her Majesty The Queen.

“I would like to thank Bolney Ward residents for putting their faith in the Conservatives and am pleased to see our vote share increase compared to the last election.