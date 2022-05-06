Conservatives keep majority at Adur council despite Labour and Green gains

Adur and Worthing election count (Adur and Worthing Councils)

There were a total of 14 seats up for grabs and the Conservatives held seven.

A Green gain in St. Nicolas means there are now two Green councillors in the ward, with Julian Shinn joining Gabe Crisp on the council.

The decision of Conservative council leader Neil Parkin to switch seats from St Nicholas to Hillside proved a good one in hindsight, but he was re-elected just 12 votes ahead of the Labour challenger.

Labour held three seats and gained two seats from the Conservatives (Southlands and Southwick Green).

Meanwhile Marine stayed Independent as Julia Watts was elected.