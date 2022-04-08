Conservatives win Burgess Hill Town Council by-election

Last night Mustak Miah was elected to the Dunstall ward with 270 votes, ahead of Lib Dem Peter Williams (237), Green Gail Anderson (121) and Labour’s Pam Haigh (35).

His victory means the Conservatives keep two seats on the town council, with 11 Lib Dems, four Greens and one Independent.

Turnout was 34 per cent.

Mustak Miah celebrates his win with fellow Conservatives

Mr Miah, who runs a business in the town centre, said: “I would like to thank every resident who voted for me and the Conservatives. I am truly grateful for the support I have had. I’ve lived in Burgess Hill for 20 years and, as a local businessman and school governor, our town’s success really matters to me. I’ll be working hard for everyone in Dunstall ward, getting as many potholes filled as possible and campaigning for action in the town centre.”

After a hard-fought campaign, the Conservatives say that voters have placed their trust in Mr Miah who has been a visible campaigner across Burgess Hill before the by-election.

He has been pressing for action from West Sussex County Council to repair potholes, has campaigned against a booking system at Burgess Hill’s rubbish tip and along with fellow Conservatives has put forward positive plans for the town such as the new centre for outdoor sports and ideas to improve the town centre.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies said: “I am delighted that Mustak has been successful. He has really set the pace in this election, demonstrating how his positive plan would make a difference to local residents. I look forward to working with him to ensure that Burgess Hill has the effective representation it deserves. This is an important moment for the Conservatives in Burgess Hill, demonstrating that we can win residents’ trust to deliver for them.”