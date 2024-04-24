Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Chichester Harbour Conservancy (CHC) submitted proposals in February to provide ‘increased walk ashore berthing capacity’ by extending the pontoon footprint in ‘association with shoreside amenity improvements’.

CHC said this would ‘increase convenience and safety’ and enable the infrastructure for increased electric charging to ‘facilitate sustainable boating’.

The existing 46 metre long jetty is to be retained; a second jetty will be added extending a further seven metres into the harbour and with a length of 100 metres.

Representation of the proposed harbour jetty (indicative only not to scale). Photo: Chichester Harbour Conservancy

Vessels will be encouraged to moor along the jetty with further craft double berthed creating another seven metres to navigate round before pulling out on Itchenor Hard.

Harbour master Jo Cox said: “The proposed new section of outer pontoon at Itchenor jetty will improve access and increase capacity for vessels visiting Itchenor, benefitting the local community and all harbour users.”

The harbour conservancy said visitors and moorings holders will be able to leave their vessels while visiting local amenities such as the boatyards, sailing club, restaurants and the surrounding area.

A spokesperson added: “The plans are also positive for green boating as they include provision of electric vessel charging and a pump out facility to manage sewage from vessel holding tanks.

“The existing inner pontoon will be shortened for use as berthing for harbour authority vessels and the Itchenor Ferry. The changes will also provide a safe place for ferry passengers to congregate, away from the vessel movements on the outer pontoon.”

The licensing application received 128 objections – including from the Commodores of Bosham and West Wittering Sailing Clubs, West Itchenor Parish Council and the Itchenor Society as well as from sailing enthusiasts.

The Royal Yachting Association initially lodged an official objection but this was later withdrawn. However, the RYA said it did ‘remain concerned about potential increased transit times for small, unpowered craft’ and the ‘approach taken in the risk assessment to address those signs’.

The association called on the applicant to liaise with Itchenor Sailing Club to ‘mitigate any potential impacts’.

The Marine Management Organisation (MMO) approved the licensing application on April 15, having ‘considered all the information that has been provided’. The licence granted contained a ‘number of conditions’, including requiring mitigation or monitoring measures.

The MMO wrote: “The development falls under the jurisdiction of the Chichester Harbour Conservancy, a Statutory Harbour Authority (SHA), responsible for ensuring navigation safety within their waters during both construction and operation of the new jetty.”

The ‘extremely concerned’ West Itchenor Parish Council wrote to ‘strongly object’ after the plans came to light, adding that the proposal would ‘create serious safety risks’ for those afloat in dinghies and self-powered craft launching and returning to Itchenor Hard.

Among the concerns from users of the jetty were that the application was ‘fundamentally flawed’. Others described the plans as ‘absolutely mad’ and ‘crazy’.

An objection letter read: “Itchenor Hard is widely used, at all states of the tide, throughout the year. It is a popular site for paddle-boarders, kayakers and small dinghy sailors to launch and recover their craft.

“By extending the existing jetty by a minimum of seven metres, all craft will be forced further out into the channel when launching from or returning to the Hard. If, as proposed in the application, yachts are allowed to raft up on the new pontoon this distance is likely to be nearer 15 metres.

"By doubling the length of the pontoon at the end of the extended jetty from 45 metres to 100 metres all craft will be forced to stay out in the channel, in stronger tidal flows, for twice as long as they do at present.

"This will obviously put users of non-motorised craft, such as those mentioned above, at a much greater risk from the strong tidal flows and other motor craft trying to access the pontoon.

"On the grounds of safety alone this application should be refused.”

Another objection letter, penned by a ‘regular sailor in keelboats’, cited concern about the ‘increased risk to small sailing and paddle craft’.

It added: “The proposed extension to the jetty will force us to sail further out into the centre of the reach – both into the adverse tide and into the main navigational channel which can be busy with larger yachts and motor craft coming down harbour from Chichester Marina and Birdham Pool. This presents a safety risk for sail and paddle powered craft.”

A third letter read: “This proposal is deeply flawed, unnecessary, and will be expensive. It will create a significant health and safety hazard for the multitude of small racing keelboats, dinghies, canoes and other craft which use the Itchenor stretch of water for recreation from March to December.

"I have sailed at Itchenor for over 50 years and now have children and grandchildren who sail here regularly. I have been living at Itchenor for 10 years, about 50 yards from the current jetty. I view this proposal with horror.”

An owner of a Solent Sunbeam keelboat wrote: “I am astonished that the conservancy think it is safe to extend the jetty in the proposed way, totally blocking what is essentially the small boat channel along this section of the reach.”

The application received support from a number of consultees, including the: MMO Coastal Offices & MCT - South East Marine Area; Natural England; Maritime and Coastguard Agency; Environment Agency; Trinity House; Crown Estate - Marine Estates and Historic England.

The Chichester Harbour Conservancy said approval was granted by the MMO following a ‘robust and rigorous’ licensing process, including public consultation.

The MMO licensing process also included engagement with the Maritime and Coast Guard Agency, Trinity House and the Royal Yachting Association, the applicant said.

A planning document read: “The current jetty at Itchenor is a single, shore accessed jetty, that extends approximately 115 metres from Mean High Water and terminates in a 'T-Head' jetty comprised of a 46m length of floating pontoon, situated approximately along the one metre depth contour.

"The jetty provides 'touch and go' access for vessels, an operational berth for the Itchenor Ferry, berthing for harbour master craft and some local marine business vessel berths. Over the winter months, the Selsey fishing fleet take shelter and use Itchenor as a base for their operations. Waste facilities, fresh water supply and waste pump-out are also available.

