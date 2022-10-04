Controversial tree felling plans in Chichester withdrawn

The potential felling of two Redwood trees on a Chichester street sparked controversy amongst local residents, both in favour of felling and keeping the trees.

Plans were submitted for the felling of the trees on the land west of Bramshaw Rew Lane last month (August) by West Sussex Highways for causing damage to a property on the road and was met with controversy following the removal of 20 trees in the Chichester College car park.

As of writing (Tuesday, October 4) the plans have 18 written objections on Chichester District Council’s planning portal.

Ms Sally Bowler, who lives in Rew Lane objected to the plans.

She said: "I should like to strongly object to the felling of the magnificent endangered iconic trees.

“The benefits of these trees are highlighted in the objection comment from the Chichester tree wardens on carbon capture alone.

“There is very little road surface damage caused by the trees and what little there is can be safely transited by adhering to the local speed limit.

“In this present financial climate resurfacing of Rew Lane would be a scandalous waste of council resources and money.

“The trees are a haven for birds, owls, insects, bats, mammals and are in no way diseased or dangerous to life

“It would be a travesty to remove these trees due to superficial property issues which have been easily rectified so far.

“Maybe there is an alternative agenda behind this application especially with Summersdale becoming a hub of knockdown/rebuild bigger culture.”

Mrs Amanda Parker who lives on Selsey Road in Donnington, however supported the felling of the trees on the road:

She said: “I am writing in support of the proposed felling of two Redwood trees in Rew Lane.

"The trees and their roots have historically caused damage to the property and driveway adjacent to them on numerous occasions.

"This has caused unnecessary stress and concern about reparation to the property.

"Also Rew Lane itself is very uneven near the trees and is highly likely to have been damaged by their roots.

"The trees are extremely large and are totally unsuitable to remain so closely positioned to residential properties.”

The plans were however, supported by some members of the public.

Mr Mark Harris from Bury St Edmonds wrote: “Whilst the issues caused by these trees could be classed as "cosmetic", where the council have always accepted liability and covered all remediation costs, it is clear to a layman that the underlying problem (now including the uneven road surface) is as a result of the spreading root systems.

"As such and bearing in mind the need to also consider the well being and human impact to my Mother who resides at Bramshaw and other local residents, I fully support their removal.”

The support of the application was also supported by Mr Phillip Scott of Rawmere Lane in Chichester.

He said: “I support the application to fell the trees.

“The roots from these trees have disturbed the roadway of Rew Lane and as a consequence road users of all hues have to endure an unacceptable road surface.”