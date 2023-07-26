Proposals to create a new HMO in Eastbourne have been given the go ahead at appeal.

In a decision issued on Thursday (June 20), a planning inspector has approved plans to convert a property in Ceylon Place into a 10-bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

The proposals had initially been refused planning permission by Eastbourne Borough Council, which had concerns about the impact of the development on the surrounding area.

In refusing the scheme, council officers said the proposal would have an ‘unacceptable impact’ on neighbours, as the increase in occupancy would result in ‘undue noise and general disturbance’.

The property in Ceylon Place. (Image via Google Maps)

The planning inspector disagreed with this view, however, noting that the existing building was already a large, seven-bedroom home and within a ‘high density’ area.

The inspector said: “Although there is no technical information to assess, I acknowledge that the ‘comings and goings’ of 10 people living independently could be greater than a similar number of people living as one family.

“However, I have been provided with no evidence to suggest that there are any existing issues in terms of such matters as noise and disturbance in the local neighbourhood, which this proposal on its own or cumulatively with other existing uses, would harmfully exacerbate.

“Given the nature of the accommodation in the immediate surrounding area, some of which is also in HMO use or in use as flats, it is my view that this proposal would be readily assimilated into the existing pattern of development and occupation in the local area.”

They added: “There is therefore no evidence before me to substantiate the council’s concerns regarding the impact of the proposal on the living conditions of surrounding occupants and from my site visit and the information before me, I have not identified any such concerns.”

In coming to this view, the inspector allowed the appeal, granting planning permission.

All of the bedrooms in the approved plans would exceed the minimum size set out in legislation.

The HMO would also have two kitchens, a main one on the ground floor with access to the outdoor space and a smaller one on the second floor.