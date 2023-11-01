Cost-of-living crisis: Haywards Heath Town Council brings back Leave No One Behind at Christmas campaign
The campaign, which started in 2020 during the Covid pandemic, ran again in 2022 in response to the cost-of-living crisis.
It aims to help people in need find the services available to them and to help them receive a gift package for the festive season.
Councillor Nick Chapman, chair of the E&GP committee of Haywards Heath Town Council, said: “As many people will unfortunately be suffering from the cost-of-living crisis, we believe it is a vital time to run our Leave No One Behind At Christmas campaign again. We are committed to helping the elderly and vulnerable, who may be facing the festive season alone. Our aim is to reach out to the elderly and vulnerable to provide them with information on organisations that can help them over Christmas and with rising costs.”
He said local agencies would nominate individuals to receive packages and said the council is asking for donated items to be gifts.
Councillor Chapman added: “I would like to thank CLS Behring, The Orchards shopping Centre and P&S Gallagher, for helping this campaign to continue.”
Donations to enhance gift packages can be handed in at the town hall at 40 Boltro Road or The Dolphin Leisure Centre in Pasture Hill Road. The town council will accept donations until Friday, November 17. The list of required donations includes: tinned soup, packets of biscuits, hot chocolate sachets, tea bags/ instant coffee, mince pies, selection packs, and Christmas chocolates. Donations must be of good quality with a best before date no earlier than January 2024.