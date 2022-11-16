Haywards Heath Town Council has announced that it is able to award Cost of Living Crisis emergency grants to organisations in the community.

Haywards Heath Town Council is making £25,000 available for cost-of-living crisis emergency grants. Photo: Google Street View

The grants are aimed at helping groups that are facing shortfalls or breaks in their services over the coming months.

The council's Policy and Finance Committee has set aside £25,000 and grants will be awarded to fund assistance with the running of the Warm Spaces scheme, projects helping to address cost-of-living needs, and other winter assistance plans.

Haywards Heath Town Council leader Mike Pulfer said: “We set up this grants programme to help charities, community and voluntary organisations continue to deliver projects and activities that will help ease the impacts of the cost of living for residents and to support community groups and organisations that are providing Warm Spaces for residents this winter. The council is keen to make sure that as many residents as possible are supported as we endure the cost-of-living crisis over the winter period and we will be announcing a number of other initiatives soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The town council said that the level of funding is negotiable and groups that are open to everyone in the community are welcome to apply. Grants are not available to individuals.

Groups and organisations who want to apply for the Cost-of-Living Crisis Emergency Grants can contact Imogen Wilson at Haywards Heath Town Council by emailing [email protected] or by calling 01444 455694.