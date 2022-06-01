Next week cabinet members will be asked to support the idea of including £100,000 in the capital programme for an ‘architecturally designed’ structure in Park Place.

The bin store used to be housed in the Piries Place multi-storey car park before being moved during the rebuild.

The proposed option was drawn up following a consultation with stakeholders, with other cheaper suggestions rejected on either aesthetic, operational, management or cost grounds.

Proposed bin storage area

If approved, the £100,000 would include £88,000 for construction with a £12,000 fees and budget contingency.

Burtons Court is owned by Southern Housing.