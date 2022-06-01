Next week cabinet members will be asked to support the idea of including £100,000 in the capital programme for an ‘architecturally designed’ structure in Park Place.
The bin store used to be housed in the Piries Place multi-storey car park before being moved during the rebuild.
The proposed option was drawn up following a consultation with stakeholders, with other cheaper suggestions rejected on either aesthetic, operational, management or cost grounds.
If approved, the £100,000 would include £88,000 for construction with a £12,000 fees and budget contingency.
Burtons Court is owned by Southern Housing.
The report said that, while there was no legal requirement for the council to build the bin store it did have a moral responsibility to do so as its actions had led to the building’s current waste disposal problem.