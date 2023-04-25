The only way for Worthing Borough Council to have full control over the quality and cost of social housing would be to own and manage its own stock, councillors have been told.

Emma Taylor, cabinet member for citizen services, made the statement during a meeting of the full council when the subject of on-going complaints from tenants was raised.

The council transferred its entire housing stock to Registered Social Landlords in 1999, ridding itself of the cost of maintenance and repairs.

But Hazel Thorpe (Lib Dem, Tarring) said that councillors were receiving complaints and wondered how often officers met with landlords to discuss them.

Worthing Town Hall

She said: “I believe, as elected councillors, we have the right to scrutinise and represent our residents on issues such as our housing, mould, repairs, inefficient energy devices, without having to resort to complaints and the ombudsman.

“Whilst the Registered Social Landlords are independent organisations, we surely have a service level agreement with them.”

Ms Taylor said there were no service level agreements in place and suggested that the time to do it had been when the housing stock was transferred.

She told the meeting that officers attended quarterly forums with the landlords and held regular meetings with key local providers where problems could be raised and questions asked.

Advising councillors to report any concerns to the relevant heads of service, she added: “Our private housing team have powers and duty to inspect, assess and serve notice if appropriate.