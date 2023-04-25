Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
14 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
14 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Council doesn't have full control over quality and cost of Worthing's social housing

The only way for Worthing Borough Council to have full control over the quality and cost of social housing would be to own and manage its own stock, councillors have been told.

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 25th Apr 2023, 09:53 BST

Emma Taylor, cabinet member for citizen services, made the statement during a meeting of the full council when the subject of on-going complaints from tenants was raised.

The council transferred its entire housing stock to Registered Social Landlords in 1999, ridding itself of the cost of maintenance and repairs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Hazel Thorpe (Lib Dem, Tarring) said that councillors were receiving complaints and wondered how often officers met with landlords to discuss them.

Most Popular
Worthing Town HallWorthing Town Hall
Worthing Town Hall

She said: “I believe, as elected councillors, we have the right to scrutinise and represent our residents on issues such as our housing, mould, repairs, inefficient energy devices, without having to resort to complaints and the ombudsman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Whilst the Registered Social Landlords are independent organisations, we surely have a service level agreement with them.”

Ms Taylor said there were no service level agreements in place and suggested that the time to do it had been when the housing stock was transferred.

She told the meeting that officers attended quarterly forums with the landlords and held regular meetings with key local providers where problems could be raised and questions asked.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Advising councillors to report any concerns to the relevant heads of service, she added: “Our private housing team have powers and duty to inspect, assess and serve notice if appropriate.

“The only way for this council to have full control over the quality, the cost and the environmental performance of housing is for us to own and manage our own stock.”

Related topics:Worthing Borough CouncilEmma TaylorLandlords