Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
1 hour ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
1 hour ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
1 hour ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
3 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
4 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Council provide no objections to improvement of overhead electricity line in West Sussex village

Improvements to the electricity line in Graffham have been approved by The South Downs National Park Authority have provided no objection

By Sam Pole
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:10 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 12:10 GMT

The plans will see the improvement of five existing spans of HV overhead line near Hoyle Depot in Topleigh Road in Graffham.

The spans will be upgraded from two wires to three wires.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In its statement of no objection, a spokesperson for the South Downs National Park Authority said: “In landscape terms, the proposed works are relatively contained visually and follow an established route.

Most Popular
Improvements to the electricity line in Graffham have been approved by The South Downs National Park Authority have provided no objection
Improvements to the electricity line in Graffham have been approved by The South Downs National Park Authority have provided no objection
Improvements to the electricity line in Graffham have been approved by The South Downs National Park Authority have provided no objection

"The works are of a very minor nature and overall would have no adverse impact on the landscape quality of the SDNP.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The nature and impact of the works to provide a third wire from noise and visual disturbance are most likely to be transitory in character.

“This work will not have a permanent impact on the relative tranquillity of the area.”

To view the full application visit the South Downs National Park Authority’s planning portal using the reference: SDNP/23/00430/OHL

Council