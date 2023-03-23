Council provide no objections to improvement of overhead electricity line in West Sussex village

The plans will see the improvement of five existing spans of HV overhead line near Hoyle Depot in Topleigh Road in Graffham.
The spans will be upgraded from two wires to three wires.
In its statement of no objection, a spokesperson for the South Downs National Park Authority said: “In landscape terms, the proposed works are relatively contained visually and follow an established route.
"The works are of a very minor nature and overall would have no adverse impact on the landscape quality of the SDNP.
“The nature and impact of the works to provide a third wire from noise and visual disturbance are most likely to be transitory in character.
“This work will not have a permanent impact on the relative tranquillity of the area.”
To view the full application visit the South Downs National Park Authority’s planning portal using the reference: SDNP/23/00430/OHL