Council refuses own plans for new Hastings restaurant near seafront

The two storey building is proposed on the former site of the toilet block in Harold Place.

But the council’s application was refused permission by members of its own planning committee on Wednesday (March 23).

Debate centred on whether the building as currently designed would be fit for purpose.

Claire Carr (Green, Castle) said residents had concerns about the potential for more noise, an increase in traffic and more takeaway drivers in the area.

She criticised the loss of the last connection between the town centre and seafront and felt there had been little consideration of the environment.

But her main concern was about the building not being fit for purpose as it was missing several important elements, while there were a number of issues flagged with the internal layout.

Officers said that their experts were happy that it was a well designed building and the environmental health team was completely satisfied with the internal layout.

They also suggested such matters were not planning grounds but issues for building regulations.

But several councillors criticised the fact that only a platform lift was being provided.

Paul Foster (Con, Conquest) questioned why they were constructing a new building when there were several empty premises in the town centre.

He explained: “It’s a building we do not really need where it is.”

Heather Bishop (Lab, Gensing) was unhappy at the idea of staff carrying plates of hot food up the stairs and proposed refusal on the grounds the first floor would not be safe or accessible.

Sorrell Marlow-Eastwood (Con, Ashdown) added: “This is a purpose built restaurant for the centre of town. It should be all singing, all dancing, perfectly designed for the people of Hastings.

“Not only is it leaving our disabled residents out in the cold it’s leaving the staff of the restaurant struggling in what could be a dangerous situation.”

Not everyone was so against the plans.

Ali Roark (Lab, Tressell) pointed out the proposed operator has locations elsewhere and must have a model that works.

Ruby Cox (Lab, Central St Leonard’s) added: “I think it’s a good use and a good design. I do not have a problem with it and I definitely will be supporting it.”

But she was in the minority and the application was refused on the grounds the development was not considered fit for purpose due to the internal layout, poor people and staff movements between floors and the issue of the lift.