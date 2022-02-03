Council to move out of Southover House in Lewes

Southover House

The offices in the heart of Lewes can house a workforce of 200 and the site is being significantly under used, they say.

In the short term the council will share the reception area within County Hall in Lewes and make use of offices within the building – the date for this move will be confirmed soon.

Ultimately the council hopes to establish a new customer contact centre in Lewes town centre and permanent office space at the former UTC building in Newhaven.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Finance & Assets, said:“It makes no sense to spend money maintaining a council building when there is so little use made of it. The world of work has changed."

Council officers are already in talks with Charleston in Firle about turning Southover House into a cultural centre to deliver a learning and education programme, modern and contemporary and exhibitions, as well as studios, work and social space for the creative community in the district, they say.