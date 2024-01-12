Plans for a 27 home development behind Arundel railway station have been submitted for approval to Arun District Council.

The plans show the old Engine Shed off the Causeway is to be converted into six new flats, with another two units for six and 15 flats to be constructed alongside it – replacing the existing office building and a metal shed on the site respectively.

The development is proposed to consist of 13 one bed and 14 two bed flats, with no affordable housing planned to be provided on or off site, due to high construction costs – and repair costs for the Engine Shed.

It will also include 42 parking spaces, which is lower than the target of 60 for a development of this size, which plans say is offset by the neighbouring public car park serving the train station.

Image of 27 proposed flats in Arundel on Old Travis Perkins Depot Site, sourced from Arun District Council\'s planning portal

The Engine Shed is a grade II listed heritage building and is in a ‘poor state’ according to planners Smith Simmons and Partners, which they seek to ‘restore’ and repair by strengthening the structure of the roof.

Plans also stated ‘less than substantial harm’ was to be expected from the development should it go ahead.

Smith Simmons said the buildings will retain the ‘historic layout’ of the site, being previously occupied by the building supplies store, Travis Perkins.

Citing a marketing appraisal conducted for the application, they said the site was no longer ‘viable for economic uses’ due to high investment costs, and the Engine Shed was no longer required by trains at Arundel station, so both could be used for housing.