50 homes can't be built near Chichester, planners rule
The outline application for land on the corner of The Street and the A27, was turned down by planning officers for a number of reasons.
They included the site being outside the settlement boundary, concerns the new homes couldn’t be ‘satisfactorily accommodated’ on the site, the development not being in character with the area, the site being at high risk of flooding, and future residents being impacted by noise from the A27.
The council received 17 objections to the plans with concerns raised including loss of agricultural land, road safety concerns going in and out of the site, and the increase of urban sprawl.
One strong objection to the application came from Boxgrove Parish Council, which described it as ‘purely speculative’ on the part of the landowner.
The objection added: “The site is not identified for housing in the made Boxgrove Neighbourhood Plan and there has been no engagement with the community prior to the application being submitted.
“The means of access to the site between the two bends [on The Street] and close to the A27 Tangmere roundabout has very restricted visibility and it’s use by some 300-400 vehicles per day is considered dangerous.
“You just have to stand there for any length of time to see why.”
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for BX/22/01973/OUT.