Plans to build 50 homes in Boxgrove have been refused by Chichester District Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The outline application for land on the corner of The Street and the A27, was turned down by planning officers for a number of reasons.

They included the site being outside the settlement boundary, concerns the new homes couldn’t be ‘satisfactorily accommodated’ on the site, the development not being in character with the area, the site being at high risk of flooding, and future residents being impacted by noise from the A27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council received 17 objections to the plans with concerns raised including loss of agricultural land, road safety concerns going in and out of the site, and the increase of urban sprawl.

One strong objection to the application came from Boxgrove Parish Council, which described it as ‘purely speculative’ on the part of the landowner.

The objection added: “The site is not identified for housing in the made Boxgrove Neighbourhood Plan and there has been no engagement with the community prior to the application being submitted.

“The means of access to the site between the two bends [on The Street] and close to the A27 Tangmere roundabout has very restricted visibility and it’s use by some 300-400 vehicles per day is considered dangerous.

“You just have to stand there for any length of time to see why.”