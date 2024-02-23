95 Homes Wandleys Lane Indicative Plans, soured from Arun District Council\'s planning portal

Members of the council’s planning committee refused the plans at its meeting on Wednesday, February 14, due to concerns for overdevelopment supported by recent changes to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).

The changes strengthen planning refusal reasons under parish council neighbourhood plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given Walberton Parish Council’s objection to the plans, some members said they wanted to ‘test’ whether they stand up under appeal.

The plans would have seen 95 homes with access from Wandleys Lane between Fontwell and Walberton, with 30 per cent affordable housing and a 10 per cent net gain in biodiversity, according to the developers.