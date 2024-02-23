BREAKING

95 Walberton homes refused

Plans for 95 homes in Walberton have been refused by Arun District Council around overdevelopment concerns.
By Thomas Hanway, local democracy reporter
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 13:12 GMT
95 Homes Wandleys Lane Indicative Plans, soured from Arun District Council's planning portal
95 Homes Wandleys Lane Indicative Plans, soured from Arun District Council\'s planning portal

Members of the council’s planning committee refused the plans at its meeting on Wednesday, February 14, due to concerns for overdevelopment supported by recent changes to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).

The changes strengthen planning refusal reasons under parish council neighbourhood plans.

Given Walberton Parish Council’s objection to the plans, some members said they wanted to ‘test’ whether they stand up under appeal.

The plans would have seen 95 homes with access from Wandleys Lane between Fontwell and Walberton, with 30 per cent affordable housing and a 10 per cent net gain in biodiversity, according to the developers.

Previous plans for 157 homes on the site by the same developer, Welbeck Land, was refused by the council in 2018, and withdrawn at appeal by the developer later that year.

