A Dante sculpture created by a renowned artist could go up in Midhurst

Plans to erect a statue of the 13th century poet, writer and philosopher Dante in Midhurst have been submitted to Chichester District Council.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 17th Jan 2024, 17:34 GMT
The application from Harvey Tordoff, of the Midhurst Society, seeks permission for a 2.16m bronze statue atop a rock and concrete base to be put up near South Pond close to the ornamental footbridge.

A design statement submitted with the application said: “Midhurst is the adopted home of the sculptor Philip Jackson, and it would be fitting to have a Philip Jackson statue on prominent display in the town.

“In an amazing gesture of generosity, Philip is proposing making a gift of the statue to the people of Midhurst – to be held on their behalf by Midhurst Town Council.”

Plans to erect a statue of the 13th century poet, writer and philosopher Dante in Midhurst have been submitted to Chichester District Council. Image: Harvey Tordoff

While Midhurst has no link to Dante, Chichester is twinned with Ravenna, where his tomb attracts thousands of visitors each year.

If the statue gets the go-ahead, it will depict Dante holding an open book – The Divine Comedy, which is widely considered to be one of the most important poems of the Middle Ages.

Perched on the pages will be three figures – Dante himself along with Virgil and Beatrice, his companions in Purgatory seeking Paradise.

To view the application, log on to planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk and search for 23/05069/FUL.

