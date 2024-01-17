Plans to erect a statue of the 13th century poet, writer and philosopher Dante in Midhurst have been submitted to Chichester District Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The application from Harvey Tordoff, of the Midhurst Society, seeks permission for a 2.16m bronze statue atop a rock and concrete base to be put up near South Pond close to the ornamental footbridge.

A design statement submitted with the application said: “Midhurst is the adopted home of the sculptor Philip Jackson, and it would be fitting to have a Philip Jackson statue on prominent display in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In an amazing gesture of generosity, Philip is proposing making a gift of the statue to the people of Midhurst – to be held on their behalf by Midhurst Town Council.”

Plans to erect a statue of the 13th century poet, writer and philosopher Dante in Midhurst have been submitted to Chichester District Council. Image: Harvey Tordoff

While Midhurst has no link to Dante, Chichester is twinned with Ravenna, where his tomb attracts thousands of visitors each year.

If the statue gets the go-ahead, it will depict Dante holding an open book – The Divine Comedy, which is widely considered to be one of the most important poems of the Middle Ages.

Perched on the pages will be three figures – Dante himself along with Virgil and Beatrice, his companions in Purgatory seeking Paradise.