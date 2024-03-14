Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application from Midhurst Town Council seeks permission to change the use of Lilac Cottage, which sits to the rear of the Old Library, in Knockhundred Row.

A heritage statement submitted with the application said the building – which is part of the Midhurst Conservation Area – would be used as a place for small community groups to meet and for mental health, therapy and well-being counsellors to hold one-to-one sessions.

There would also be the potential for it to be used by Citizens Advice and others offering free financial advice.

Lilac Cottage sits behind Midhurst Town Council. Image: GoogleMaps

Unless called in by the Park Authority, the application will be decided by Chichester District Council.