A new community space is planned for Midhurst

Plans to use a Grade-II listed cottage in Midhurst as a community space have been submitted to the SouthDowns National Park Authority.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 14th Mar 2024, 17:37 GMT
The application from Midhurst Town Council seeks permission to change the use of Lilac Cottage, which sits to the rear of the Old Library, in Knockhundred Row.

A heritage statement submitted with the application said the building – which is part of the Midhurst Conservation Area – would be used as a place for small community groups to meet and for mental health, therapy and well-being counsellors to hold one-to-one sessions.

There would also be the potential for it to be used by Citizens Advice and others offering free financial advice.

Lilac Cottage sits behind Midhurst Town Council. Image: GoogleMapsLilac Cottage sits behind Midhurst Town Council. Image: GoogleMaps
Lilac Cottage sits behind Midhurst Town Council. Image: GoogleMaps

Unless called in by the Park Authority, the application will be decided by Chichester District Council.

To view the application, log on to planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk and search for 24/00442/FUL.

