A new development of 21 council homes in Newhaven has been opened
The new development provides social housing provision for the district and includes provision for those who use wheelchairs and have other mobility requirements. Priority is also been given to residents who either live or work in Newhaven.
The development makes use of an environmentally friendly and sustainable design, as all of the units are 100 per cent powered by electricity and have air sourced heat pumps installed.
The Lewes MP Maria Caulfield was given a tour of the properties, 2 weeks ahead of tenants moving in, by a representative of Lewes District Council who explained how this was going to help ease some of the pressure on the social housing waiting list and is providing provision for some that have been waiting some time for an accessible property to become available.
Caulfield said: “I was very impressed with what I saw at the Stowe Place development, social housing is much needed in the area. Our social housing stock fell by half a million under the last Labour government, I welcome that this Conservative government is investing £11.5 billion into the Affordable Homes Programme which will deliver thousands of affordable homes for both sale and rent.”
The new residents will be able to take advantage of the central location and the access it offers to shops and public transport links and if needed, a parking permit system utilising nearby council-owned car parks.
